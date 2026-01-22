Wealthcare achieves milestone 32% AUM growth in 2025

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare Capital Management (Wealthcare), a technology-enabled RIA supporting independent financial advisors, continued its accelerated growth trajectory throughout 2025, surpassing $10 billion* in assets under management (AUM) for the first time in the firm's history and securing a new strategic financial partner to fuel the next phase of expansion. The firm's relationship with Sammons Financial Group, combined with sustained market momentum, reinforces Wealthcare's commitment to delivering flexible, advisor-first solutions that enable growth and elevate the client experience.

Key Highlights of Wealthcare's Remarkable 2025 Achievements:

Closed on new partnership with Sammons Financial Group: Sammons acquired Wealthcare from its former partner, NewSprings Holdings, in July.



Largest acquisition to date: Wealthcare acquired Crowley Wealth Management in December, its largest acquisition to date.



Biggest growth year to date: Wealthcare grew its AUM by $2.4bn in 2025, marking its biggest growth year to date and achieving $10 billion for the first time in the firm's history



New partnerships: Wealthcare expanded its suite of advisor services with partnerships with RISR and Levitate.



Continued Growth Across Affiliation Channels: In 2025, 15* new advisors joined Wealthcare, expanding the firm's national presence to 198* advisors in 30* states.



Exceeded $900M with 58 advisors using Advisor-Driven Models: Wealthcare's innovative 'advisor-driven models' solution, which empowers advisors who use their own investment models while outsourcing trading and rebalancing, has surpassed $900 million in assets under management with 58 advisors opting in.

"Our momentum in 2025 was outstanding," said President Matt Regan. "We fully expect this progress to continue and even accelerate this year, fueled in part by our new relationship with Sammons Financial Group. We are welcoming new advisors and seeing former advisors return because Wealthcare continues to deliver a true boutique experience. Even with close to 200 advisors and 10 billion dollars in assets under management, our advisors tell us they feel known, supported, and able to reach us when they need us. Our advisors and team members are the backbone of our success. Their contributions have brought us to this point, and we remain committed to providing the flexible solutions, resources, and support they need to reach their full potential."

Wealthcare offers a range of Flexible Affiliation Models, enabling financial advisors to align with the firm in the way that best supports their business and their clients. Options include hybrid and fee-only 1099 models, W-2 affiliation, and acquisition opportunities. This adaptable framework allows advisors to maintain as much independence as they want, while taking full advantage of Wealthcare's technology, resources, and operational support.

As the firm continues its upward trajectory, Wealthcare remains focused on delivering exceptional value through industry-leading back- and middle-office support and unparalleled flexibility. With a strong foundation and expanding capabilities, the firm looks forward to continuing its growth, seizing new opportunities in the evolving advisory landscape, and welcoming more advisors into the Wealthcare community.

*As of 12/31/25

About Wealthcare

Wealthcare is the architect of the original goals-based planning and investing methodology 26 years ago and holds 12 patents on its established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, 'Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to go independent and grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360® – 'Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing, and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare is comprised of three RIAs, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC, and Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com.

About Sammons Financial Group

The companies of Sammons Financial Group® help families and businesses by empowering futures and changing lives. Sammons Financial Group is employee owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Sammons Financial Group is Midwest-based, with offices in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, and South Dakota.Top of Form

