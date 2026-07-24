Advita Ortho Announces First Clinical Use of Equinoxe® Reverse Shoulder System Humeral Liners with Activit-E® Polyethylene

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, today announced the first clinical use of humeral liners manufactured with Activit-E® polyethylene, bringing its advanced vitamin E polyethylene technology to the Equinoxe® Reverse Shoulder System. The reverse humeral liners are available for its platform stem, small reverse baseplates and fracture stem, and with this introduction, the Activit-E polyethylene technology is now available across Advita's shoulder, knee and ankle portfolios. The surgeries were performed by Thomas Wright, MD, of the University of Florida, this week.

Advita Ortho reaches another milestone with the first clinical use of Equinoxe® Reverse Shoulder System humeral liners featuring Activit-E® polyethylene.

Activit-E is a highly crosslinked (HXLPE) ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) that includes the addition of the antioxidant vitamin E. Its composition is designed to offer a unique combination of benefits, including improved wear resistance due to crosslinking and oxidative stability provided by the antioxidant vitamin E when compared to conventional UHMWPE.1-4

"Whenever I plan my cases, I look for products and technologies that provide the ability to enhance my patients' outcomes. The improved polyethylene wear properties of Activit-E combined with the impressive clinical success of the Equinoxe Reverse Shoulder System have the potential to improve my patients' lives," said Dr. Wright.

Activit‑E incorporates vitamin E, a well-established antioxidant, directly into the UHMWPE prior to processing. The vitamin E–enhanced UHMWPE is compression molded into bar stock, annealed for stress relief and then gamma irradiated. This manufacturing process is designed to support long-term oxidative stability while preserving the desirable performance characteristics of the polyethylene. The material is then precision machined into Equinoxe reverse humeral liners.

"This milestone reflects Advita's continued commitment to expanding meaningful innovations across our portfolio," said Aurelio Sahagun, Chief Executive Officer. "With the Activit-E polyethylene now available across our shoulder, ankle and knee systems, we're providing surgeons with another advanced material option designed to enhance surgical outcomes."

The Activit-E humeral liners are currently available in limited quantities in the U.S. during pilot launch, and Advita plans to expand availability in the fourth quarter of 2026. This new product will also soon launch internationally in limited quantities.

For more information, visit www.advita.com.

References:

Activit-E polyethylene and Equinoxe Reverse Shoulder System are distributed by Advita.

About Advita Ortho

Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

SOURCE Advita Ortho, LLC