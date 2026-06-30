Advita Ortho Announces First Clinical Use of Next-Generation Knee Replacement Platform in Japan

Knee technology combines advanced polyethylene, computer-assisted surgery and balancing intelligence within a unified workflow

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, today announced the first clinical use of its next-generation knee replacement platform in Japan, combining Activit-E® polyethylene technology in the Truliant® knee system with the latest iteration of Advita GPS™ surgical navigation and Newton® balancing intelligence.

Hiroshi Watanabe, MD, PhD, performed the initial procedures at the Tokorozawa Hakushokai Hospital in Japan, marking the first clinical use of the platform.

Advita Ortho’s next-generation knee replacement platform has been used clinically for the first time in Japan, bringing together advanced polyethylene, computer-assisted surgery and balancing intelligence in a unified workflow.

"Every patient presents a unique combination of anatomy, soft-tissue characteristics and functional expectations," said Dr. Watanabe. "Having real-time information about alignment and balance throughout the procedure helps me make more informed decisions and tailor the surgery to each patient."

"These first cases demonstrate how advanced implant materials, surgeon-controlled guidance and dynamic balancing intelligence can work together in a unified workflow to provide surgeons with actionable information throughout the procedure and support an efficient, personalized approach to knee replacement," said Aurelio Sahagun, CEO of Advita Ortho. "We're pleased to introduce these new technologies in Japan, where surgeons have consistently been early adopters of innovations that advance patient care."

At the core of the platform is Activit-E polyethylene technology, a highly crosslinked vitamin E-stabilized bearing material developed through years of materials science research. Designed to deliver low wear while maintaining the strength and toughness required for knee replacement, Activit-E reflects Advita's commitment to advancing implant materials for the long-term demands of modern joint replacement.

"Our goal with Activit-E was to advance polyethylene technology without compromising the characteristics surgeons value most," said Orhun Muratoglu, PhD, director of the Harris Orthopaedics Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital. "By combining highly crosslinked polyethylene with vitamin E stabilization, we developed a material engineered to achieve low wear while preserving the mechanical strength and durability needed for long-term implant performance."

Combined with surgeon-controlled navigation through GPS and Newton balancing intelligence, the Advita technology suite provides real-time feedback during total knee surgery to help surgeons assess alignment, soft-tissue balance and other factors before final implantation.

Following the initial launch in Japan, Advita plans to expand availability in additional global markets. For more information, visit https://advita.com/knee/truliant-knee-system/.

About Advita Ortho

Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

SOURCE Advita Ortho, LLC