AECOM (ACM) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

AECOM's reported quarter came in at an adjusted loss of roughly $0.50 per share against consensus near $1.46 to $1.51 -- a swing of about $2 per share -- and Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of ACM investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly $2.00 per share separated Wall Street's expectations from what AECOM (NYSE: ACM) actually reported: an adjusted loss of approximately $0.50 per share versus consensus of roughly $1.46 to $1.51, on revenue down 14.2% year over year to about $3.59 billion. Shares fell on the release. Investors who lost money on ACM are encouraged to submit their information for a loss review, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

The miss was not confined to the quarter. AECOM's full-year adjusted EPS outlook was reset to approximately $4.05 at the midpoint, against market expectations near $5.97 -- a reduction of roughly $1.90 per share, or about 32% of the prior midpoint.

The top line moved the same direction. Revenue of approximately $3.59 billion compared with the prior-year period represents a decline of 14.2%. Coverage of the report from KING5.com, Investing.com and Yahoo Finance each tied the share-price decline to the reported results and the lowered forward outlook.

Shareholders who purchased ACM stock and suffered losses may speak with an attorney about their potential recovery at no cost. You may also call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ACM Investigation

Q: How much did ACM stock drop? A: Shares declined after AECOM reported revenue down 14.2% year over year to approximately $3.59 billion, an adjusted loss of roughly $0.50 per share against consensus near $1.46 to $1.51, and a full-year adjusted EPS outlook reduced to approximately $4.05 at the midpoint. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether AECOM made materially false or misleading statements regarding its adjusted earnings performance and full-year profit outlook. When the Company reported an adjusted loss and a reduced full-year outlook, the stock price declined.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ACM investigation? A: Investors who purchased ACM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do ACM investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ACM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ACM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the investigation take to resolve? A: The timeline depends on the facts developed during the investigation, the court schedule, and case developments.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP