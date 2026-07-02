Aecooly Unveils Cold Air Series as Rising Global Heat Redefines Personal Cooling

Cold Air combines high-speed airflow and ultra-fine mist technology for more immediate personal cooling during hot-weather routines.

HONG KONG, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As heatwaves strain daily routines across North America and Europe, people are seeking cooling solutions that work beyond indoor spaces — for commutes, outdoor events, travel, and high-temperature work. In hot, humid, or poorly ventilated settings, airflow alone may offer limited relief, creating demand for more effective portable cooling options.

Aecooly Cold Air Series Personal Cooling System

Aecooly has recently launched its Cold Air series of cooling mist fans in response to this growing need. Positioned as a new category of personal cooling device, the series combines high-pressure ultra-fine cooling mist with powerful airflow to deliver effective relief in hot and humid environments where traditional handheld fans fall short.

From Airflow to Cooling: Addressing Heat and Humidity

Traditional handheld fans remain useful in mild climates and everyday settings. But their limits become clear when the surrounding air is already hot, humid, or still. At a crowded outdoor festival, a ballgame under direct sun, or a city street with no breeze, a fan may move air without actually making you feel cooler.

That's because in hot, humid conditions, a thin layer of warm, moist air clings to the skin, trapping heat. Weak airflow can't break through it — which is why, when the air itself is warm, moving it around doesn't help.

Aecooly designed Cold Air to go beyond the limits of ordinary handheld fans. By combining high-pressure pneumatic cooling mist with strong airflow, the product is designed to accelerate heat exchange and evaporative cooling at the skin's surface. According to Aecooly's internal testing, the Cold Air Ultra Personal Cooling System can reduce surface temperature by 18°F / 10°C within 10 seconds, delivering a portable cooling experience closer to the feel of air-conditioned airflow.

Mist and Airflow Working Together, Not Simply Spraying Water

Cold Air is not designed to create a cooling effect by adding more water. Unlike some portable misting products that rely on ultrasonic vibration, the Cold Air series uses high-pressure airflow to turn water into a finer cooling mist, helping it blend more evenly with the airflow rather than settling on the skin as larger droplets.

As the fine mist evaporates, it helps carry heat away from the skin, creating a cooling sensation that feels lighter and more refreshing. This is the key difference Aecooly set out to address: Cold Air is not about adding wetness, but about helping moisture take part in the cooling process more effectively through the combination of mist and airflow.

Designed for High-Temperature Scenarios, With Demand Already Emerging

The Cold Air series is designed for summer music festivals, long outdoor queues, open-air sports events, outdoor stands during the World Cup, city commuting, and high-temperature outdoor work. In these environments, users do not simply need an extra breeze on a comfortable day. They need a portable device that can deliver real cooling when the air is humid, natural airflow is limited, and ordinary fans are no longer enough.

Early retail feedback in Hong Kong points to similar consumer interest, with organic user discussions around misting fans and cooling comfort increasing and some offline retail channels reporting stock shortages. For a new brand, this suggests that consumers are beginning to view these products not simply as fans, but as cooling tools that can help relieve discomfort in extreme heat.

Aecooly believes the future of personal cooling products will not be defined only by fan speed, battery life, or appearance. The real competition will come down to how well products respond to the way people actually experience hotter summers. Aecooly aims to help move handheld fans from simple air-moving tools toward personal cooling devices.

Pricing and Availability

The Aecooly Cold Air series is available globally. Customers purchasing on Amazon can use promo code STAYCOOL20 at checkout for a limited-time 20% discount. The code applies to both Cold Air and Cold Air Ultra.

The Aecooly Cold Air series is available via Aecooly.com, Amazon, and authorized retailers worldwide. Customers in Europe can also purchase through the U.S. Amazon store, with international shipping available to many European countries. Availability, delivery times, and shipping fees may vary by location.

ASSETS

High-resolution visuals and product photography are available [here].

CONTACT

For media inquiries or to request a review unit, please reach out to us at [email protected].

SOCIAL MEDIA

ABOUT AECOOLY

Aecooly, using the motto "Thinking Deeper, Cooling Better," provides portable cooling solutions for outdoor and city living. The brand combines effective cooling with smart design and holds over 180 global patents. Aecooly offers award-winning products and wants to set the standard for the next generation of portable comfort. Learn more at aecooly.com.

SOURCE Aecooly