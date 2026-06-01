Beating the Heat: Aecooly Launches the Cold Air Ultra Personal Cooling System

Winner of the 2026 Red Dot Design Award, this flagship system integrates high-velocity airflow with instant misting to deliver an 18°F temperature drop in just 10 seconds.

HONG KONG, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer heatwaves intensify globally, Aecooly today officially launched its flagship Cold Air Ultra Personal Cooling System. Breaking beyond the limitations of traditional fans that merely circulate warm air, the Cold Air Ultra is engineered to provide outdoor professionals, athletes, and commuters with a fast, deep, and dry cooling experience.

Chilled Air, Not Just Moving Air

Aecooly Cold Air Series Personal Cooling System

In high-temperature environments, traditional fans often do little more than blow hot air toward the user. The Cold Air Ultra uses a precision misting nozzle to generate an ultra-fine layer of pre-cooled mist, propelled by a powerful airflow of up to 25m/s.

This micro-mist evaporates instantly upon contact with the skin, reducing surface temperature by up to 18F in just 10 seconds. The process is dry-to-the-touch, eliminating the sticky residue common in traditional portable misting fans.

Full-Color Touchscreen Display: Precision Control at a Glance

The Aecooly Cold Air Ultra features a full-color touchscreen for a seamless interaction experience, paired with a dedicated physical button. A short press of the button wakes the screen, effectively preventing accidental activation during outdoor travel or storage.

Once active, users can achieve 100-level stepless airflow adjustment via the sliding zone on the right of the display. Additionally, the physical button provides a fast, tactile way to toggle between five optimized speed presets (20, 40, 60, 80, 100).

More Than a Fan: A Versatile Portable Tool

The Aecooly Cold Air Ultra is engineered for the diverse needs of real-world outdoor scenarios. Its unique magnetic quick-release accessory system comes standard with dual air nozzles and a cleaning brush head.

This allows the device to easily transform into a practical tool for daily dust removal, starting campfires, or even inflating camping mattresses, significantly expanding its utility. The built-in 7000mAh battery ensures up to 10 hours of continuous operation and provides emergency power for electronic devices via its 20W two-way fast charging function.

Winner of the 2026 Red Dot Design Award

Recognized for its engineering excellence, the Cold Air series received the 2026 Red Dot Design Award even before its official global release.

The brand provides a complete range of choices: the new Cold Air Ultra Personal Cooling System represents peak performance and multi-functional utility, while the classic Cold Air Personal Cooling System offers core cooling technology in a more lightweight form factor, priced at $39.99 to reach a wider audience.

Pricing and Availability

The Aecooly Cold Air series is available globally starting today. Customers purchasing on Amazon can use promo code STAYCOOL20 at checkout for a limited-time 20% discount.

Now Available at Aecooly.com, Amazon, and authorized global retailers.

ASSETS

High-resolution visuals and product photography are available [here].

CONTACT

For media inquiries or to request a review unit, please reach out to us at [email protected].

SOCIAL MEDIA

ABOUT AECOOLY

Aecooly, using the motto "Thinking Deeper, Cooling Better," provides portable cooling solutions for outdoor and city living. The brand combines effective cooling with smart design and holds over 180 global patents. Aecooly offers award-winning products and wants to set the standard for the next generation of portable comfort. Learn more at aecooly.com.

SOURCE Aecooly