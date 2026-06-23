AEOCKY Launches Early Amazon Prime Day Deals With Up to 35% Savings on Its No.1 Best-Selling Dehumidifiers

Limited-time Prime Member Deals are available on products AEOCKY smart compressor dehumidifiers for basements, laundry rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, garages, and busy family spaces, as well as one select home comfort product.

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEOCKY, an engineering-led home comfort brand recently named the No.1 Best Seller in the U.S. dehumidifier category on Amazon according to comprehensive Stackline retail sales data for the full 2025 sales year*, is kicking off early Amazon Prime Day deals with savings of up to 35% on select smart compressor dehumidifiers.

Aeocky Prime Day 2026

Amazon's Prime Day 2026 event runs June 23-26, 2026. Ahead of the event, AEOCKY is making Prime Member Deals available to households preparing for peak summer humidity, in damp basements, laundry rooms, bathrooms, garages, bedrooms, and larger everyday living spaces.

Featured Prime Day offers include:

Save 20.83% on a large-room smart compressor dehumidifier built for basements, bedrooms, bathrooms, and everyday home spaces that need reliable summer humidity control. As the all-around choice in AEOCKY's Rhea series, the Rhea-001 is designed for shoppers who want strong 4,500 sq. ft. coverage, ENERGY STAR performance, and quiet daily operation without stepping up to the highest-capacity models. Prime Day deal price: $237.49, down from $299.99.

Save 24.56% on a larger-capacity dehumidifier for bigger basements, laundry rooms, and open family spaces. With 105 pints/day performance and 5,500 sq. ft. coverage, Rhea-002 is a step-up option for households that need more drying power while still keeping operation quiet enough for everyday living spaces.

Prime Day deal price: $256.49, down from $339.99.

Save 35.40% on AEOCKY's high-capacity option for large basements, garages, and other high-humidity spaces. Rhea-003 is built for shoppers who want the strongest moisture-removal performance in the lineup, with 140 Pint/D capacity and 7,000 sq. ft. coverage for demanding summer humidity conditions.

Prime Day deal price: $322.99, down from $499.99.

Save 25.93% on a 4,500 sq. ft. smart compressor dehumidifier for bedrooms, bathrooms and basements. The Leo-Lite focuses on the essentials: ENERGY STAR Version 6.0 efficiency, simple daily comfort features, and reliable moisture control for shoppers who want practical performance at a lower Prime Day deal price.

Prime Day deal price: $199.99, down from $269.99.

Save 24.24% on a large-room option for families managing summer humidity in basements, laundry rooms, and shared spaces. The Leo-Lite-2 pairs 105 Pint/D performance with 5,500 sq. ft. coverage in an essentials-focused design, making it a practical pick for shoppers who want strong daily moisture control with simple, easy-to-use features.

Prime Day deal price: $249.99, down from $329.99.

Save 20.59% on a pump-equipped dehumidifier for users who want easier drainage in basements, bedrooms, homes, and bathrooms. The Leo-001 is designed for more hands-off moisture control, with pump-assisted drainage support that helps reduce the need for frequent manual tank emptying.

Prime Day deal price: $269.99, down from $339.99.

Save 26.09% on a compact compressor dehumidifier for bedrooms, bathrooms, offices, and mid-size household spaces. The Boreas is the compact compressor choice for shoppers who want reliable dehumidification in a smaller footprint, making it well suited for rooms where performance and space efficiency both matter.

Prime Day deal price: $169.99, down from $229.99.

Save 34.78% on an ultra-compact dehumidifier with drainage support for smaller rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, and everyday home humidity control. Arion is the value-focused compact option in the lineup, built for shoppers who want a lower entry price while still getting practical compressor-based moisture control.

Prime Day deal price: $149.99, down from $229.99.

Save 26.93% on a select home comfort deal for large rooms, bedrooms, and daily air care. Prime Day deal price: $94.99, down from $129.99.

These Prime Member Deals, along with additional Prime Day promotions, will be available through Amazon during the promotional period. Final prices, coupons, delivery options, and deal availability may vary by model and are subject to Amazon's live promotional schedule.

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Recently named the No.1 Best Seller in the U.S. Dehumidifier Category on Amazon for the full 2025 sales year*, AEOCKY has built category momentum around practical home dehumidification: smart humidity control, continuous drainage options, easy mobility, energy-conscious compressor performance, and products designed for the rooms where homeowners actually experience summer moisture.

AEOCKY's Prime Day deals give more households a seasonal opportunity to choose a dehumidifier before humidity reaches its summer peak. Rather than treating moisture control as a specialized purchase only for severe conditions, AEOCKY positions dehumidification as an everyday home comfort upgrade for basements, bedrooms, bathrooms, garages, and family spaces.

About AEOCKY



AEOCKY is a home comfort brand founded on the belief that elite engineering should be accessible to every household. Guided by its principle of "FOR GEEKS, BY GEEKS," AEOCKY specializes in dehumidifiers, combining advanced humidity sensor technology, whisper-quiet engineering, ENERGY STAR certification, and no-compromise industrial design to deliver products that genuinely improve indoor living.

For more information, visit www.aeocky.com.

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Source Notes

*Stackline, a retail technology company serving consumer brands and retailers. The No.1 Best Seller ranking is based on comprehensive Amazon U.S. retail modeled sales data for the dehumidifier category, measured across the full 2025 sales year from the first full week starting 1/5/2025 through the last full week ending 1/3/2026. Source release: AEOCKY PRNewswire release, May 18, 2026.

SOURCE AEOCKY