In a market where American homeowners have long been forced to choose between loud, unreliable machines and costly commercial-grade systems, one brand asked a simple question — what if neither trade-off was necessary?

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEOCKY, an American home comfort brand built by engineers, has been named the No.1 Best Seller in the U.S. Dehumidifier Category on Amazon according to comprehensive retail sales data for the full 2025 sales year*. AEOCKY is also among the select dehumidifier brands recognized under the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2025 program, a designation reserved for products that meet advanced efficiency criteria within the ENERGY STAR certified category**. In 2025, the market noticed what energy efficiency and purpose-built engineering can deliver.

Aeocky No.1 Best Seller in the U.S. Dehumidifier Category on Amazon

The achievement reflects a broader shift: American homeowners are no longer willing to accept dehumidifiers that break after one season, compressors that frost up in basements, or noise that disrupts sleep. They want engineering — and the market is finally rewarding it. That demand for efficiency is why ENERGY STAR certification has become a important benchmark for American households evaluating any home appliance — and why the Most Efficient designation has become a category-defining distinction.

For Geeks, By Geeks

The AEOCKY philosophy is built on a simple belief: great engineering should not be a luxury. The brand was founded by a team of engineers who were tired of watching homeowners suffer through a frustrating cycle — machines that fail within a year, loud compressors that wake familie at night, energy bills that climb while performance stays flat. They asked a fundamental question: why should effective home comfort come with trade-offs? The answer became AEOCKY's guiding principle: FOR GEEKS, BY GEEKS. Every product begins with an engineer asking what the ideal version of that product should look like — and then building it, without compromises.

What "For Geeks, By Geeks" Actually Means in Practice

It means a dehumidifier that operates at 44 dB on its lowest setting — quieter than many competitors at their absolute lowest — because AEOCKY refused to accept that performance and silence were mutually exclusive. It means a machine that keeps running reliably at 65°F, when most compressor dehumidifiers frost over and shut down in unconditioned basements. It means 7mm inner-groove pure copper tubing and a "3+2" heat exchanger structure, because aluminum components that fail after one season are not engineering — they are a cost-cutting decision wearing an engineering label. It means the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2025 designation — earned by only 2.6% of all ENERGY STAR-rated dehumidifiers on the market**. Many brands use vague language to imply a standard they have not met. AEOCKY publishes the numbers. And in 2025, those numbers placed AEOCKY among the most efficient dehumidifiers available in the United States.

Built by Engineers, for Real American Homes

At the center of AEOCKY's category leadership is the Rhea-001 — the flagship dehumidifier engineered around the most demanding moisture challenges American homes face.The Rhea-001 delivers 80 pints per day moisture removal in hot, humid summer conditions (95°F, 95% RH) and 56 pints per day in cooler basement environments (86°F, 80% RH) — outpacing most competing models in both real-world scenarios. The built-in condensate pump supports continuous upward drainage of up to 9.8 feet, eliminating the need to manually empty tanks in crawl spaces or basements without floor drains. Unlike standard compressor dehumidifiers, which frost up and shut down below 65°F, the Rhea-001 is equipped with advanced defrost sensors and a high-efficiency compressor that keeps operating reliably in cold basements, crawl spaces, and garages — the very environments where moisture can be most damaging and legacy products most often fall short. At just 44 dB on its lowest fan setting, the Rhea-001 is among the quietest dehumidifiers in its performance class. On maximum setting, it remains quieter than many competitors' lowest speed — made possible by a rotary compressor design that saves 50% more internal space and a biomimetic Archimedes wind tunnel architecture. The majority of AEOCKY dehumidifiers carry ENERGY STAR certification, meeting strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Solving the Problems Legacy Brands Left Behind

According to EPA guidelines, indoor spaces maintained at relative humidity above 60% create ideal conditions for mold growth, dust mites, and respiratory irritation. Yet most entry-level dehumidifiers on the market continue to rely on outdated technology — with insufficient moisture removal capacity, excessive noise and poor energy efficiency remaining common consumer pain points. For too long, homeowners have had only two options: an affordable machine that requires constant attention and replacement, or a commercial-grade system designed for warehouses and offices. AEOCKY's engineering culture means every product decision is deliberate — and every decision runs in the opposite direction of that trade-off.

1.45-gallon water tank — Reduces emptying frequency to once every two days under normal conditions, or connect the continuous drain hose enables more automated operation.

— Reduces emptying frequency to once every two days under normal conditions, or connect the continuous drain hose enables more automated operation. Whisper-quiet operation — As low as 44 dB, suitable for bedrooms and nurseries.

— As low as 44 dB, suitable for bedrooms and nurseries. ENERGY STAR certified — meeting EPA energy efficiency standards without sacrificing performance. Of all ENERGY STAR dehumidifiers, only 22 models carry the "Most Efficient" designation — representing just 2.6% of the entire certified category. It's a rare achievement that reflects genuine engineering investment, not marketing language.

Engineering a New Standard for Home Comfort

AEOCKY's ascent to the top of the Amazon dehumidifier category is not an endpoint — it is a signal. It tells the industry that the era of acceptable mediocrity in home appliances is over, and that the next standard of living will be built on engineering rather than compromise. AEOCKY is not in the business of selling dehumidifiers. AEOCKY is in the business of redefining what every home deserves.

About AEOCKY

AEOCKY is a home comfort brand founded on the belief that elite engineering should be accessible to every household. Guided by its principle of FOR GEEKS, BY GEEKS. Specializing in dehumidifiers, AEOCKY combines advanced humidity sensor technology, whisper-quiet engineering, ENERGY STAR certification, and no-compromise industrial design to deliver products that genuinely improve indoor living.

For more information, please visit www.aeocky.com

Purchase here: https://aeocky.com/products/aeocky-dehumidifiers-model-rhea-4500-sq-ft

Follow us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/aeockyofficial

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aeockyofficial/

Follow us on X: https://x.com/AeockyOfficial

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aeockyofficial

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Aeocky

Data Source:

*Stackline, a leading retail technology company serving thousands of the world's largest consumer brands and retailers. The No.1 Best Seller ranking is based on comprehensive Amazon U.S. retail modeled sales data for the dehumidifier category, measured across the full 2025 sales year (from the first full week starting 1/5/2025 through the last full week ending 1/3/2026).

**Source: ENERGY STAR Website (May 2024). Figures may vary as new models are certified and older ones are delisted.

SOURCE AEOCKY