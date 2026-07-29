AEON Expands its Settlement Layer to South Asia with bKash and Nagad Integrations

HONG KONG, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the settlement layer built for the agentic economy, today officially announced its product expansion into South Asia by integrating Bangladesh's premier Mobile Financial Services (MFS), bKash and Nagad.

This milestone integration enables local consumers to seamlessly check out at participating merchants using their preferred crypto assets, while AEON instantly handles the backend conversion and settles directly to merchants in local Bangladeshi Taka (BDT).

The newly added mobile wallet system allows users to pay via a vast spectrum of preferred crypto payment methods. Customers can opt for a direct cryptocurrency transfer, draw down from their existing crypto asset balances held directly within the AEON Wallet, or connect seamlessly via leading Web3 ecosystem integrations, including Bitget Wallet, Binance Wallet, OKX Wallet, Solana Pay, TokenPocket, KuCoin, Bybit and more.

Concurrently, AEON has announced its entry into Argentina, Zambia, and Bolivia, further cementing its rapidly scaling global payment footprint across South Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Fulfilling Local Habits: The bKash & Nagad Integration

Bangladesh represents one of the world's most dynamic digital wallet ecosystems. By embedding bKash and Nagad directly into the AEON settlement layer, AEON eliminates the friction of crypto-to-fiat conversions for day-to-day retail transactions.

According to Bangladesh Bank and industry data, registered Mobile Financial Services (MFS) accounts in Bangladesh have crossed 230 million, processing over $416 million (USD) in daily transactions. bKash, operated as a subsidiary of BRAC Bank, stands as the country's premier tech unicorn, single-handedly accounting for roughly 3.8% of global mobile money users, while Nagad, which is authorized by the Bangladesh Post Office, has scaled exponentially due to its cost-efficiency and rapid digital verification.

Despite high smartphone penetration, traditional card infrastructures remain low, making digital mobile wallets the definitive backbone of local commerce. AEON's solution meets Bangladeshi users exactly where they are, combining local payment familiarity with global digital asset flexibility.

From Retail to the Agentic Economy: Building the AI Settlement Layer

While this product update directly upgrades consumer crypto payments, the true magnitude of AEON's expanding global infrastructure lies in its positioning as the settlement layer for the agentic economy.

As AI agents advance from text-generation tools to autonomous economic actors, they require standard payment rails to execute transactions in the physical world. AI agents cannot open traditional legacy bank accounts, nor can they physically sign for paper currency. They operate natively on-chain, yet the real-world merchants they must interact with require local fiat currencies.

AEON is accessible globally across all major digital frontiers, including Telegram MiniApps, third-party wallet dApps, and prominent crypto exchange interfaces. The settlement layer already bridges crypto liquidity to over 50 million merchants and 10,000+ global brands, powering crypto checkouts for global giants such as McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and UNIQLO.

By integrating local mobile wallets like bKash and Nagad into a unified settlement layer, AEON allows autonomous AI agents to tap into ubiquitous local mobile payment systems. As AEON scales its payment rails to more countries across Asia, LATAM and Africa, it constructs the vital, real-world connected and financial foundation required for AI agents to seamlessly settle with merchants worldwide.

About AEON

AEON is building a native settlement infrastructure for the agentic economy, specifically designed to eliminate three major friction points traditional finance networks pose for agent collaboration: fee overhead, programmability gap, and settlement lag.

Leveraging leading agentic protocols such as x402, ERC-8004, Google A2A, and MCP, AEON enables autonomous, verifiable AI agent transactions at scale and bridges Agent-to-Agent (A2A) interactions with real-world settlement and continuous value flows.

Serving more than 2.3 million users and processing $475M+ in total volume, AEON is backed by YZi Labs and IDG Capital, with participation from investors including HashKey Capital, Stanford Blockchain Builders Fund, etc.

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SOURCE AEON