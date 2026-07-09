AEON Expands to Bolivia, Deploying OpenBCB National QR Rails to Anchor Global Agentic Commerce

HONG KONG, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the settlement layer built for the agentic economy, has expanded its payment infrastructure into Bolivia with support for the country's national QR payment standard, OpenBCB.

The integration enables users to scan merchant-displayed QR codes and complete purchases using crypto assets, while merchants receive seamless settlement in Bolivian Bolivianos (BOB). By connecting crypto-native payments to Bolivia's interoperable QR payment ecosystem, AEON continues expanding the localized settlement rails that bridge digital assets, local commerce, and AI-powered economic activity.

Connecting Crypto to Bolivia's Fast-Growing QR Payment Economy

Bolivia has emerged as one of Latin America's fastest-growing digital payment markets, driven largely by the adoption of interoperable QR payments under the OpenBCB framework.

Launched by the Banco Central de Bolivia (BCB), OpenBCB was designed to unify the country's financial ecosystem through a single interoperable QR payment standard, allowing users to pay merchants using any participating banking application or digital wallet.

According to data released by the Central Bank of Bolivia, QR transactions have grown by more than 4,700% in less than three years from 2021 to 2024, making QR payments one of the country's most rapidly adopted payment methods. Meanwhile, industry data shows that QR-based payments account for the vast majority of electronic transfer activity across the banking system.

By integrating OpenBCB into AEON's settlement network, crypto-powered transactions can now interact directly with these established local payment habits. When users make a payment, AEON automatically handles crypto conversion and local settlement, allowing merchants to receive BOB while preserving a familiar checkout experience.

Multi-Wallet and Multi-Asset Support

To drive maximum retail adoption, the updated AEON Pay platform incorporates comprehensive multi-channel compatibility:

Scan-to-Pay Simplicity: Users can scan any standard terminal displaying the OpenBCB layout at local points of sale, checking out using direct non-custodial crypto transfers or the asset balance securely maintained in their AEON wallet.

Top-Tier Ecosystem Integrations: Immediate cross-network processing is natively supported via partner integrations, including Binance Wallet, OKX Wallet, Solana Pay, Bitget Wallet, TokenPocket, KuCoin, and Bybit.

Zero Merchant Friction: While the shopper utilizes digital currencies, AEON's backend protocol coordinates the underlying liquidity path, liquidating the asset and automatically crediting the merchant's account in Bolivian Bolivianos (BOB) in real time.

Accessible via Telegram MiniApps, wallet dApps, and direct exchange integrations, AEON Pay currently bridges consumer access to over 50 million merchants and 10,000+ global brands, powering operational payments for multinational franchises like McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and UNIQLO. Alongside this South American expansion, AEON has kept pace with a strategic growth trajectory aimed at deploying deeply integrated localized rails across Africa, LATAM, and Southeast Asia.

Expanding the Real-World Reach of Agentic Commerce

Bolivia represents the latest anchor point in AEON's aggressive territorial expansion across emerging economies. While empowering human consumers remains critical, the primary long-term architectural mandate of AEON's network expansion is to supply the structural plumbing for the agentic commerce economy.

To interact with the real world, AI agents require access to localized payment infrastructure that merchants already use and trust. Through its settlement network, AEON enables crypto-native payments to be converted into local merchant settlements across different countries and payment ecosystems. As new local payment rails are integrated, AI agents gain access to broader real-world economic environments without requiring merchants to change their existing payment behavior.

The addition of Bolivia strengthens AEON's settlement coverage across Latin America and expands the localized infrastructure available to wallets, exchanges, AI applications, and autonomous agents. By connecting crypto assets, local payment systems, merchants, and autonomous agents through a unified settlement layer, AEON is building the infrastructure that enables the agentic economy to operate in the real world.

About AEON

AEON is building a native settlement infrastructure for the agentic economy, specifically designed to eliminate three major friction points traditional finance networks pose for agent collaboration: fee overhead, programmability gap, and settlement lag.

Leveraging leading agentic protocols such as x402, ERC-8004, Google A2A, and MCP, AEON enables autonomous, verifiable AI agent transactions at scale and bridges Agent-to-Agent (A2A) interactions with real-world settlement and continuous value flows.

Serving more than 2 million users and processing 30M monthly transactions, AEON is backed by YZi Labs and IDG Capital, with participation from investors including HashKey Capital, Stanford Blockchain Builders Fund, etc.

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SOURCE AEON