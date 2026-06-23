AeroSafe Global CEO Jay McHarg Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 New York Award Winner

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jun 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has officially announced that Jay McHarg, CEO of AeroSafe Global, was named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 New York Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who disrupt markets, revolutionize industries, and create long-term value through purpose-driven leadership.

Jay McHarg accepting EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 NY Award

McHarg was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and regional business leaders. The program evaluates nominees based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact.

Under McHarg's strategic leadership, AeroSafe Global has revolutionized the biopharmaceutical supply chain by pioneering its proprietary "Cold-Chain-as-a-Service" (CCaaS) model. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, the company provides a tech-driven, end-to-end ecosystem combining NASA-grade thermal technology, an AI-driven Delivery Intelligence Navigator™ platform, and a comprehensive full-cycle reuse program. Operating across more than 80 countries, AeroSafe Global ensures the zero-failure delivery of life-saving, temperature-sensitive therapies while reducing carbon emissions by 65% and decreasing landfill waste by 90% compared to traditional packaging.

"Being named an Entrepreneur Of The Year regional winner is a tremendous honor, but more than anything, it validates the relentless dedication of the entire AeroSafe Global team," said Jay McHarg, CEO. "Every day, global pharmaceutical leaders trust us to safeguard therapies that patients are urgently waiting for. This recognition from the New York business community underscores our vital mission: ensuring that critical, life-saving medications arrive safely, at temperature, and with absolute trust intact, while significantly reducing the environmental footprint of global logistics."

Following the June 16 awards celebration, McHarg will now advance to consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® National Awards, which will be announced in November 2026.

For more than 40 years, EY has celebrated audacious trailblazers who turn bold ideas into lasting impact. As a 2026 New York regional winner, McHarg joins an elite legacy of past honorees, including Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation, Eric Yuan of Zoom, and Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC.

About AeroSafe Global

AeroSafe Global stands at the forefront of the healthcare logistics industry, providing tech-driven solutions that simplify the intersection of complex supply chains and pharmaceutical distribution. Through its pioneering Cold-Chain-as-a-Service (CCaaS) model, AeroSafe provides a seamless, end-to-end ecosystem that ensures the safe delivery of temperature-sensitive therapies to patients and providers worldwide. Spanning 80 countries and delivering millions of shipments annually, AeroSafe Global sets the benchmark for the industry by providing the predictive visibility, real-time data integration, and advanced reusable packaging required by modern biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Learn more at AeroSafeGlobal.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. The program identifies entrepreneurs with leadership skills and successful achievements in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, announced annually in November.

SOURCE AeroSafe Global