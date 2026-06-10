AeroSafe Global CEO Jay McHarg Named a Finalist for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 New York Program

From Rochester to 85+ Countries: Recognition Highlights Global Impact of Pioneering "Cold-Chain-as-a-Service" Pharmaceutical Logistics

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroSafe Global today announced that its CEO, Jay McHarg, has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 New York program. Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious business awards for visionary leaders, the program honors unstoppable entrepreneurs who disrupt markets, revolutionize industries, and create long-term value through purpose-driven leadership.

As the pharmaceutical industry shifts toward highly complex biologics and personalized medicine, the stakes for secure, sustainable cold chain distribution have never been higher. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, AeroSafe Global has solved this critical vulnerability by pioneering "Cold-Chain-as-a-Service." This turnkey model integrates NASA-grade thermal technology, a global full-cycle reuse network, and an AI-enabled software platform, effectively redefining the last mile of delivery as the first moment of care.

"Being named a finalist is a tremendous honor, but more than anything, it validates the relentless work of the entire AeroSafe Global team," said Jay McHarg, CEO of AeroSafe Global. "Every day, we are trusted to safeguard therapies that patients are urgently waiting for. This recognition from the New York business community underscores our mission: ensuring that life-saving medications arrive on time, at temperature, and are delivered with trust completely intact, no matter where in the world they are needed."

For more than 40 years, EY has celebrated audacious trailblazers who turn bold ideas into lasting impact. By joining the 2026 finalist cohort, McHarg is recognized alongside an elite legacy of past regional and national honorees, including Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation, Eric Yuan of Zoom, and Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC.

McHarg brings over 30 years of strategic, operational, and engineering leadership to AeroSafe Global. A graduate of McGill University and Babson College (MBA), he also serves on the board of The Rochester Chamber of Commerce and the Rochester Institute for the Deaf. His track record of driving high-impact economic growth has earned him accolades, including the 2020 Rochester Business Person of the Year and the 2025 NewSpring Capital CEO of the Year and was selected as an Endeavor Entrepreneur.

The New York regional winners will be announced at the official awards celebration on June 16, 2026. Regional winners will then advance to consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® National Awards in November.

To follow Jay McHarg and the AeroSafe Global team on their journey to the regional awards, visit AeroSafe Global Linkedin.

About AeroSafe Global

AeroSafe Global stands at the forefront of the industry, providing tech-driven solutions that simplify the intersection of complex logistics and pharmaceutical distribution. Through its proprietary "Cold Chain as a Service" (CCaaS) model, AeroSafe provides a seamless, end-to-end ecosystem that ensures the safe delivery of temperature-sensitive therapies to patients and providers worldwide.

Spanning 80 countries and the capacity to deliver 11 million shipments annually, AeroSafe Global's Delivery Intelligence Navigator™ sets a new benchmark for the industry by providing the predictive visibility and real-time data integration required by specialty distributors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, modern health systems, specialty pharmacies, and direct-to-patient programs.

By integrating these digital insights with advanced packaging technology leveraged by organizations including NASA and a comprehensive full-cycle reuse program, AeroSafe Global enables a zero-failure delivery model that reduces operational costs and environmental impact while guaranteeing the integrity of every shipment.

Learn more at AeroSafeGlobal.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. The program identifies entrepreneurs with leadership skills and successful achievements in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, announced annually in November.

SOURCE AeroSafe Global