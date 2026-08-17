Aerotek Expands Industrial Services Capabilities with New Practices and Acquisition of The PAC Group

Formalized centers of excellence in Facilities Management and Automation, Robotics & Installation are strengthened by the addition of The PAC Group's engineering and program-management expertise

HANOVER, Md., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of workplace solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, today announced two milestones in its industrial services strategy: the formation of two dedicated practices — Facilities Management Services and Automation, Robotics & Installation Services — and the acquisition of The PAC Group (PAC), a global provider of engineering and management services and solutions. Together, these moves strengthen Aerotek's ability to support customers throughout the operational life cycle, from facility readiness and equipment installation to ongoing maintenance and performance optimization.

The new practices reflect capabilities Aerotek Services has built and refined over the past two years, now formalized into dedicated centers of excellence. Aerotek's Industrial Services now include Comprehensive Maintenance Services; Facilities Management Services; Manufacturing Support Services; and Automation, Robotics & Installation Services. Together, these capabilities provide customers with integrated support across facilities, assets, equipment and production environments.

Aerotek's Facilities Management Services helps organizations maintain critical building systems and proactively manage building maintenance to support operational performance, stability and compliance. The offering integrates maintenance coordination, system performance oversight, subcontractor management and site operations to help reduce disruption, extend asset life and improve cost control.

Aerotek's Automation, Robotics & Installation Services are designed to bring new technologies online with precision. The offering spans the full deployment life cycle, supporting system performance in operating environments through disciplined project coordination and scalable field resources — helping ensure equipment is properly installed, integrated and performs as intended.

The formation of the Automation, Robotics & Installation practice is accelerated by Aerotek's acquisition of The PAC Group, a global provider of engineering and management services with a mature delivery model and deep program-management discipline. Through PAC's specialized capabilities — including intelligent automation, equipment installation and management, and construction management — the acquisition adds significant depth of expertise to Aerotek's manufacturing support and comprehensive maintenance offerings, with the ability to deploy skilled teams quickly and consistently across locations.

The PAC Group will operate as an Aerotek company and maintain leadership continuity. Shah Firoozi, co-founder and president of The PAC Group, will continue to lead the organization as president of PAC, alongside the existing PAC leadership team and its global team of specialists, serving ongoing and future customer engagements. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Troy, Michigan, The PAC Group operates across 19 countries. Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed.

"As organizations invest in new technologies, modernize facilities and look for ways to drive greater efficiency, the need for specialized operational expertise continues to grow," said Tony Bartolucci, senior vice president, Aerotek Services. "Formalizing these practices — and strengthening them through the addition of The PAC Group — reflects our commitment to delivering integrated solutions that help our clients drive greater efficiency, maximize asset reliability and adapt to changing business needs."

"Our customers continue to seek partners that can deliver holistic, outcome-driven solutions to move their businesses forward," said Tom Kelly, president of Aerotek. "Built on our long-standing partnership and complementary capabilities, bringing The PAC Group into Aerotek strengthens our services portfolio and expands the expertise we can deploy — helping customers improve performance while enabling our teams to deliver at greater scale."

"The PAC Group has always been built on strong teams, trusted client relationships and technical excellence," said Firoozi. "Backed by Aerotek's talent engine and geographic footprint, we can expand service delivery with current and new clients, accelerate innovation for customers and continue delivering measurable value worldwide."

Aerotek also provides construction services, with capabilities that include Construction Support Services; General Conditions; and Prefabrication, Assembly & Installation. For more information about Aerotek Services, visit Aerotek.com/Aerotekservices.

About Aerotek

Aerotek® Inc. provides staffing and services solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance. We provide the expertise, solutions and people required to rise to the challenges of North American industry. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 200 offices across North America, supporting more than 18,000 clients each year. Aerotek is an Allegis Group company, the global leader in workforce and business solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

SOURCE Aerotek