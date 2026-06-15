Aerotek Named Largest Industrial Staffing Provider by Staffing Industry Analysts

Aerotek ranks first on 2026 List of Largest Industrial Staffing Firms in the U.S.

HANOVER, Md., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of workplace solutions for manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, announced today it has been ranked the No. 1 industrial staffing firm in the United States, according to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) annual survey. Aerotek captured 7.3% of the U.S. industrial staffing market in 2025, up from 6.7% in 2024, according to SIA.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in Aerotek's growth since its strategic evolution began with its deepened focus to serve clients in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance with specialized light industrial and skilled trades talent solutions. From Aerotek's unmatched network of more than 1,000 recruiters backed by industry-leading technology to its customizable solutions including high-volume, on-premise and outsourced services capabilities, employers continue to rely on Aerotek's scalable workforce models to meet production demands and maintain operational continuity.

"Being named the largest industrial staffing company is not just about size and scale to us – it's about the impact we make every day for the businesses we support and the careers we help build," said Tom Kelly, president of Aerotek. "Our priority has always been delivering the best possible service and outcomes for our clients and contractors, knowing that in doing so, outcomes like this will follow."

The companies included on the SIA 2026 annual lists are ranked based on 2025 revenue numbers. Numbers were submitted via an online survey in February and March 2026. For more information about Aerotek, visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Aerotek® Inc. provides staffing and services solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance. We provide the expertise, solutions and people required to rise to the challenges of North American industry. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 200 offices across North America, supporting more than 18,000 clients each year. Aerotek is an Allegis Group company. Allegis Group is the global leader in workforce and business solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

SOURCE Aerotek