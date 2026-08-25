AESC Launches Leadership Essentials for Executive Search Consultants

New Program Empowers Executive Search Leaders to Build High-Performing Teams

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), the global association representing the firms that place and advise the world's leaders, is proud to announce the launch of Leadership Essentials for Executive Search Consultants. AESC is proud to partner with Sara Barker, Founder of The Foundry Team, to offer this new program designed especially for the executive search and leadership advisory profession.

Leadership Essentials equips participants with practical tools and proven frameworks to lead with the same confidence they bring to every client engagement. Through interactive learning, live exercises, and peer discussion, participants will strengthen their leadership mindset, build coaching capabilities, and apply strategies to drive accountability, performance, and team engagement.

Leadership Essentials for Executive Search Consultants helps participants develop the skills to:

Apply the right leadership style at the right time by adapting their approach to meet the evolving needs of individuals and teams

by adapting their approach to meet the evolving needs of individuals and teams Drive accountability through delegation and prioritization using time management tools and high-impact delegation techniques

using time management tools and high-impact delegation techniques Give feedback that inspires growth and strengthens trust, clarity, and performance

and strengthens trust, clarity, and performance Coach with confidence to unlock team potential through structured coaching frameworks and practical leadership conversations

through structured coaching frameworks and practical leadership conversations Lead high-performing teams in a hybrid world with strategies that support alignment, motivation, and results across in-person and remote environments

Each module is designed to be highly practical, immediately applicable, and directly relevant to the realities of leading within executive search and talent acquisition teams.

"This program was built to support experienced professionals stepping into leadership responsibilities, whether they're managing teams, mentoring rising talent, or driving performance across a business," said AESC Senior Program Manager – Learning & Development Rebecca Ditchey. "Leadership Essentials provides tools participants can apply right away to inspire growth, build stronger teams, and lead with clarity and confidence."

Program Schedule and Enrollment

AESC's Leadership Essentials for Executive Search Consultants includes four 2.5-hour live sessions and runs multiple times each year. Participants may enroll in the current cohort or join the waitlist to secure a spot in an upcoming program.

October 7, 2026

Modules run October 7, 8, 14 & 15

15 10am ET | 3pm GMT | 6pm GST

Enrollment is now open. For more information, contact [email protected].

About AESC

AESC Member firms place and advise the world's board directors and C-suite leaders. Founded in 1959, AESC represents the global gold standard in executive search and leadership consulting, bringing together over 16,000 professionals in more than 80 countries. AESC Members are rigorously vetted to meet the highest standards in the profession, with only the top tier accepted into Membership.

To serve and promote its Members, AESC holds exclusive multi-day events and summits across the globe; provides in-person and online educational seminars and courses; operates the BlueSteps platform connecting candidates with AESC Member firms; publishes extensive industry research, as well as Executive Talent magazine; and provides access to exclusive Insight Exchanges and partnerships to assist Members with virtually every part of their business operations.

SOURCE Association of Executive Search Consultants