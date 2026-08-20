AESC Launches AI Audit & Optimization to Boost Executive Search Firm Efficiency

AI Audit & Optimization Helps Executive Search Firms Integrate AI to Reduce Costs and Search Speed

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AESC Learning & Development, the professional development arm of the Association of Executive Search & Leadership Consultants, has today launched a new program for executive search firms that audits existing integrations and optimizes use cases for efficiencies.

Many AI-focused programs are generalized for a broad audience, lacking the specificity required for executive search as an industry and for challenges at the individual firm level. When executive search-specific training is available, it is often either too elementary, such as demonstrating how ChatGPT can summarize candidate briefs, or assumes all firm members are experts in building and utilizing AI agents. In practice, most executive search AI training demands a complete overhaul of proven workflows to accommodate new tools, placing the burden of adoption and implementation on your team.

The AESC AI Audit and Optimization program addresses these challenges through a practical assessment of your firm's current AI usage, workflows, pain points, compliance considerations, technical readiness, and team experience levels. Following a discovery session, your firm receives a tailored audit designed to identify the highest-impact opportunities for AI optimization within your existing processes — not to replace proven methodologies, but to enhance and streamline them where appropriate. From there, our team works alongside you to design customized workshops and implementation toolkits that help your team apply AI more effectively, efficiently, and confidently across day-to-day search operations.

For example, if your firm audit identifies that your team struggles with mid-search pivots frequently, AESC | Epistemy will design a custom session focused honing search strategy with AI to identify potential pivots before they happen, and then a second session on combatting pivots when unavoidable quickly through AI. AESC will recommend a detailed plan for optimization that is completely specific to your firm's needs. In addition to the workshops, your team will also receive an implementation toolkit to ensure long-term implementation.

"We've heard from our member firms that general AI education is no longer enough, so we're excited to be able to provide this fully customizable approach for firms who are ready to take their AI usage to the next level," says Rebecca Ditchey, Senior Program Manager – Learning & Development at AESC. "This program is exactly what our members have been asking for."

To get started, email [email protected] and set up your discovery session. From there, AESC's Learning & Development team will help identify a timeline for the audit and following optimization sessions.

About AESC

AESC Member firms place and advise the world's board directors and C-suite leaders. Founded in 1959, AESC represents the global gold standard in executive search and leadership consulting, bringing together over 16,000 professionals in more than 80 countries. AESC Members are rigorously vetted to meet the highest standards in the profession, with only the top tier accepted into Membership.

To serve and promote its Members, AESC holds exclusive multi-day events and summits across the globe; provides in-person and online educational seminars and courses; operates the BlueSteps platform connecting candidates with AESC Member firms; publishes extensive industry research, as well as Executive Talent magazine; and provides access to exclusive Insight Exchanges and partnerships to assist Members with virtually every part of their business operations.

SOURCE Association of Executive Search Consultants