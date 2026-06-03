TAIPEI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN Technologies' high-performance AI servers and network appliances have been widely deployed by leading cybersecurity providers worldwide to accelerate AI-powered applications. This proven hardware portfolio includes high-availability NVMe servers, general-purpose servers, and scalable network appliances tailored for smart cybersecurity and Edge AI.

AEWIN Empowers AI-Powered Cybersecurity with Rack-Scale Intel-Based AI Servers and Network Appliances

AEWIN Technologies participates in the BenQ Group Computex AI NOW exhibition and exhibits smart cybersecurity solutions on the 4th floor of Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from June 2 to June 5. The booth number is M0104, and the BenQ Group companies will together create a smarter and more sustainable future.

The growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI technologies, including LLMs, GenAI, and agentic AI, requires sophisticated network infrastructures capable of handling tremendous amounts of data. For real-world deployments, network security is one of the challenges. Enterprises urgently need smarter and more efficient security solutions to deal with the new threats of cyberattacks.

MIS-5131-2U2 is an NVMe HA Server, Taiwan Excellence Award Winner. Powered by a single Intel Xeon 6700/6500-series processor with P-cores (R1S), it features 24x dual-port NVMe SSDs, high speed NTB communication, and built-in BMC real-time monitoring and automatic responses to heartbeat failures for mission-critical applications. Each node includes three PCIe 5.0 slots for high-throughput NICs, Intel QAT acceleration cards, and GPU/FPGA expansion to support AI workloads.

Powered by dual Intel Xeon 6 processors, BIS-5231 features up to eight PCIe Gen5 expansion slots and twelve storage drive bays with SAS/SATA or NVMe options to meet diverse deployment requirements. Additionally, there are four RJ45 10GbE ports powered by Intel E610 Ethernet controllers to offer high-speed transmission for modern computing demands across Storage, Edge AI, and Networking.

AEWIN also showcases edge servers and network appliances powered by a wide range of Intel processors, from Bartlett Lake-S to Intel Xeon 6 for scalable rack-scale infrastructure supporting high-bandwidth, low-latency, and secure AI infrastructure deployments. They include 2U Edge Computing Servers with the support of dual-width GPU cards and 1U network appliances supporting up to four NICs for advanced infrastructure for AI-powered cybersecurity.

SOURCE AEWIN Technologies