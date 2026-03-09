AEWIN Unveils AI Infrastructure at 2026 RSA Conference

TAIPEI, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN Technologies will highlight its High-Performance Network Appliances, Tailored Servers, Two-Phase Direct Liquid Cooling Solutions along with upcoming AI Servers at 2026 RSA Conference. Leveraging the cutting-edge technologies supported by Intel Xeon CPUs and AMD EPYC processors, AEWIN delivers reliable rack systems with extraordinary performance, outstanding scalability, and advanced thermal management for innovative cybersecurity, Edge AI, and networking solutions.

AEWIN showcases its tailored server, network appliance, and two-phase direct liquid cooling solutions at the 2026 RSA Conference in San Francisco.

AEWIN offers a wide coverage product portfolio of network appliances ranging from desktop and 1U Rackmount to 2U Rackmount form factors, powered by latest Intel and AMD CPUs. The flagship 2U network appliances support 8x PCIe5.0 network expansion slots for high throughput NICs up to 200G powered by Intel E830 controllers. They also support optional PCIe 5.0 slots for PCIe CEM 400G NICs and GPU/FPGA accelerators for data-intensive AI workloads which are suitable for XDR, UTM, and AI-enhanced traffic management.

For mission-critical security applications, AEWIN's Taiwan Excellence Award Winning Models, MIS-5131 is a 2U2N High Availability Storage Server designed for resilience and performance. It features 24x hot-swappable dual-port NVMe drive bays for high-speed storage. The dual node architecture within a single chassis allows seamless failover through the NTB (Non-Transparent Bridge) interconnectivity, two BMC communication, and dual-port NVMe drives. It also features great scalability for high-speed NICs, GPU/FPGA cards for intensive AI workloads.

In addition, AEWIN offers General Purpose Servers/Storage Servers with 12x 3.5" and 8x PCIe Gen5 slots for NIC and GPU/FPGA cards. They include BAS-6101B based on single AMD Turin CPU, BIS-5132 based on single Xeon 6 series processor, and BIS-5231 based on dual Intel Xeon 6 CPUs. For flexible storage options, AEWIN designs E1.S Storage Adapter Cards, RS118/RS110, for additional high speed NVMe SSD support for real-time cybersecurity applications such as SIEM, NGFW, and IPS.

To further enhance heat dissipation of high-performance platforms, AEWIN's 2P DLC solutions deliver exceptional thermal performance with up to 4000W cooling capacity per chip. Supporting all major CPU and GPU platforms, it features advanced leakage detection and an AI-powered CDU controller for intelligent, efficient, and safe operation in high-density computing environments. Together, AEWIN provides comprehensive AI infrastructure to help customers build tailored cybersecurity and networking solutions in the AI era.

SOURCE AEWIN Technologies