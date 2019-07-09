Affinity Nightlife and S&R Relations Inc. Presents the Largest ESPY Red Carpet Awards After Party

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Nightlife and S&R Relations Inc. presents the annual ESPY Red Carpet Awards After Party. This red carpet, black tie affair with talent athletes from various sport agencies takes place this Wednesday at Avalon Hollywood on July 10, 2019.

S&R Relations

Affinity Nightlife, who is the number one leading events, casting and promotions company based in Hollywood, rolls out the red carpet and invites everyone to participate in an interactive celebration of the ESPY nominations of the year. Attendees can enjoy cocktails (non-hosted) and a red carpet experience.

S&R Relations is a top-notch, full-service sports management and event planning company leading the sports industry with services that have successfully helped top athletes for over 10 years.

The ESPY Red Carpet Awards After Party will take place at Avalon, Hollywood. 1735 Vine Street. Hollywood, Ca. 90028. VIP Red Carpet Reception begins at 8pm to 10pm with the After Party from 10pm to 2am. Tickets can be purchased thru Eventbrite with the link https://espyawardsafterparty.eventbrite.com.

Confirmed celebrities in attendance : Dwight Howard, Corey Seager, Jamie Foxx, and hundreds of other athletes, artists and actors.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Affinity Nightlife

Nicole Day

714-865-2199

217734@email4pr.com

SOURCE Affinity Nightlife

Related Links

https://espyawardsafterparty.eventbrite.com

