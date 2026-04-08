AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler to Address AI's Impact on Workers at National Press Club April 28

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National Press Club

Apr 08, 2026, 16:44 ET

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Join AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler for a Headliners Coffee & Conversation on Tuesday, April 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the National Press Club. Shuler will address artificial intelligence's impact on the American workforce and the AFL-CIO's ongoing work. The event will begin with remarks from Shuler followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by Club Secretary Zach Cohen.

Registration is essential in gaining access to the club. Register to attend here.

To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put UNION in the subject line and email it to [email protected].

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Registration is required for entry.

Press Contact: Cecily Scott Martin, [email protected], 202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club

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