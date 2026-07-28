National Press Club Statement in support of Peruvian journalist Gustavo Gorriti

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. released the following statement today:

The National Press Club once again joins journalists across Latin America and press freedom organizations around the world in standing in solidarity with Gustavo Gorriti, a Peruvian investigative journalist who is being threatened with prosecution for exposing corruption in his country.

As newly elected Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori prepares to take her oath of office on Tuesday, she has an opportunity to send an immediate signal of support for press freedom.

As she begins her presidency, we will see what kind of administration she intends to lead.

Will it be an administration committed to the rule of law and legal principles enshrined in Peru's Constitution and the American Convention on Human Rights, which Peru ratified in 1978?

Or will it be one that tolerates the kind of corporate cronyism that Gorriti's investigations revealed?

A Peruvian congressional commission has recommended that charges be filed against Gorriti and the government lawyers who followed up on the leads he uncovered to prosecute corrupt Peruvian politicians. As we have said before, this is a clear attempt to muzzle a globally respected journalist who has devoted his career to keeping the powerful honest.

The Press Club urges members of the U.S. delegation to the Fujimori inaugural, led by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, to encourage Peru to re-affirm its commitment to press freedom, accountability and a determination to combat corruption at all levels of the public and private sectors.

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists and a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Dan Griffin, Communications Director of the National Press Club, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club