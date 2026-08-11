Aflac along with renowned educator Ron Clark and DonorsChoose embark on project to teach children social-emotional skills

The company is providing educators with complimentary copies of "Beyond Words," an original children's book created by Aflac and written by bestselling children's author Sheri Fink. Published in late 2025, "Beyond Words" tells the story of Buddy the bear, whose friend is returning to the classroom after a stay in the hospital. Buddy uses imaginary space travel to find the words and actions he can take to welcome his friend back to school. Through the book's pages, children learn that sometimes empathy is more about what you do than what you say — or, beyond words.

This dual-pronged program includes a collaboration with DonorsChoose — an education nonprofit ensuring every U.S. public school student has the classroom resources they need to learn, grow and thrive — as well as renowned educator and bestselling author Ron Clark. Aflac is committing $25,000 to match donations for social-emotional learning projects that include books.

"A resource like 'Beyond Words' is exactly what teachers need to help their students express compassion in a healthy and productive way. Through exciting illustrations and vibrant colors, the book not only says, but models empathy and kindness," said Ron Clark, cofounder, The Ron Clark Academy. "As an educator, I know that reading, combined with passion and a desire to learn, is among the most effective learning tools we have to support the development of social-emotional skills in our students."

This initiative represents the latest chapter in Aflac's decades-long commitment to support families navigating childhood cancer and sickle cell disease. For more than 30 years, Aflac has contributed more than $200 million — a number that continues to grow — to help fund crucial research and advocacy through its partnership with the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. That commitment expanded in 2018 with My Special Aflac Duck®, a robotic companion that has brought comfort to more than 47,000 children with cancer and sickle cell disease across the U.S., Japan and Northern Ireland. With "Beyond Words," Aflac continues to recognize that promoting emotional support — expressed through acts of compassion — is a vital part of caring for these children.

"We understand that healing requires more than medicine, and children facing health challenges like cancer or blood disorders are particularly vulnerable from an emotional standpoint, as well as their physical health," said Ines Gutzmer, senior vice president and chief communications officer at Aflac. "We're working with DonorsChoose and Ron Clark to share the empathetic message of 'Beyond Words' and provide educators with additional resources to help their students develop emotional intelligence that will serve them throughout their lives."

Educators can request free copies of "Beyond Words" and the corresponding Conversation Companion that includes helpful guidance on how to use the book for good at Aflac.com/BeyondWords while supplies last. This site also directs donors to eligible DonorsChoose social-emotional learning projects where they can contribute to Aflac's $25,000 match.

"Partners like Aflac help close critical fundraising gaps helping teachers to access the resources that their students need to learn," said Bianca Carbajal, Manager of Corporate and Foundation Giving at DonorsChoose. "We're grateful to Aflac for their meaningful contribution and look forward to seeing the impact that 'Beyond Words' will have on children and families."

For more information about "Beyond Words," visit Aflac.com/BeyondWords . One hundred percent of net proceeds from the book's sales benefit the research and treatment of childhood cancer and blood disorders through the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.2 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force.3 The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 20 consecutive years (2026) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 25 years (2026). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español . Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

ABOUT DONORSCHOOSE

DonorsChoose is an education nonprofit ensuring every US public school student has the classroom resources they need to learn, grow, and thrive. Founded by a teacher in 2000, DonorsChoose connects educators with a nationwide community of supporters who believe investing in students today will transform tomorrow. Educators request the materials they know their students need, and donors can choose the classroom, community, or cause they want to support. Since its founding, donors have supported 90% of US public schools. Every request is vetted, resources are delivered to classrooms, and donors can see the impact of their support through transparent reporting and updates from students and teachers. Raising $1.9 billion for classrooms, DonorsChoose has earned top ratings from Charity Navigator, GuideStar, and CharityWatch for their transparency, trust, and impact. Learn more at www.donorschoose.org .

Frequently Asked Questions

What is "Beyond Words"?

"Beyond Words" is an original children's book created by Aflac and written by bestselling author Sheri Fink. The story follows Buddy the bear as he learns how to welcome a classmate back to school after a hospital stay, demonstrating that empathy is often expressed through actions as much as words.

What is the goal of Aflac's new initiative with DonorsChoose and Ron Clark?

Aflac's initiative aims to help educators teach kindness, empathy and emotional intelligence through reading. By providing free copies of "Beyond Words" and supporting social-emotional learning projects on DonorsChoose, the company hopes to encourage meaningful conversations and compassionate behaviors among students.

How does this initiative connect to Aflac's philanthropic mission?

The initiative reflects Aflac's broader commitment to supporting children and families affected by cancer and blood disorders. In addition to funding research, treatment and support programs, Aflac is helping address the emotional and social challenges these children may face when returning to school and interacting with peers.

How does the DonorsChoose partnership work?

Aflac is providing $25,000 in matching funds for eligible DonorsChoose social-emotional learning projects that include books. Donors who support qualifying projects can have their contributions matched until the funding is exhausted.

How can educators receive free copies of "Beyond Words"?

Educators can request complimentary copies of "Beyond Words" and the accompanying Conversation Companion guide at Aflac.com/BeyondWords while supplies last. The resources are designed to help teachers facilitate discussions about empathy and kindness in the classroom.

1 IJSELL, Teach Kindness: Using Children's Literature to Foster Empathy and Understanding, 2.pdf accessed 7-23-26

2 LIMRA 2025 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

3 As of March 31, 2025, Aflac estimates based on company data

Media contact: Stephanie A. Wilken, 706-905-5818 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or [email protected]

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