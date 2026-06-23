Aflac, Uplift Her and the African American Male Wellness Agency welcome Grammy-nominated artist Raheem DeVaughn to promote wellness and cancer screenings

COLUMBUS, Ga., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a pioneer in cancer insurance and strong promoter of cancer screenings and early cancer detection, has teamed with Uplift Her and the African American Male Wellness Agency for a day of education, networking, music and fun for an important cause.

The collaboration centers on Uplift Her, an initiative of the AAMWA focused on women's health, empowerment, and encouraging proactive engagement in preventive care and wellness. AAMWA will host Uplift Her – Wellness Experience, bringing thousands of women together to prioritize their physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing. The event, which is open to all women in the community, takes place on June 24 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio from 2 to 7 p.m. EDT. Aflac is sponsoring a performance by R&B artist Raheem DeVaughn.

"Uplift Her reflects the African American Male Wellness Agency's commitment to expanding access to preventive health education and wellness resources for women," said Dr. Pamela Gregory, co-founder of AAMWA and creator of Uplift Her. "Through this collaboration with Aflac, we are able to elevate awareness around early detection and provide women with meaningful opportunities to engage with their health in a positive and informed way."

The free event will feature entertaining performances and activities, as well as access to free health screenings and wellness activations. The experience will include a fireside chat featuring Dr. Gregory, American Cancer Society Executive Vice President, Kimberly Jackson, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Meagan Good, and Kimberly Blackwell, CEO of PMM Agency. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading wellness experts focused on cancer prevention and early detection.

"As a pioneer and leader in the cancer insurance space we are committed to urging Americans to take control of their health through our check for cancer program. We are pleased to play a role in community events like the Uplift Her Wellness Experience that will drive our message home: check for cancer," Aflac Incorporated and Aflac U.S. President Virgil Miller said. "But education can also be entertaining, so we are happy that R&B star Raheem DeVaughn is able to join the roster of entertainers, as we bring to life our message about how early detection is critical for better outcomes in the face of a cancer diagnosis."

Through its check for cancer movement, Aflac has set a mission of increasing cancer screenings across America by 10% over the next 10 years. According to the American Cancer Society 5-year survival rates for some cancers increase when detected early.1 Unfortunately, the 2025 Aflac Wellness Matters Survey, however, shows that roughly three in five Americans (59%) admit to avoiding important health screenings, while nine in ten Americans (94%) say they have delayed a checkup or recommended health screening.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.2 The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 20 consecutive years (2026) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 25 years (2026). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

1 American Cancer Society, https://crucialcatch.cancer.org/ accessed June 8, 2026

2 LIMRA 2025 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or [email protected]

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SOURCE Aflac