Aflac opens new South Portland office to support Maine Paid Family and Medical Leave Program

Company brings services closer to home for more than 500,000 workers

COLUMBUS, Ga., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Working with the Maine Department of Labor and the state's Paid Family Medical Leave (PFML) Bureau, Aflac, the leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S.1 and contracted administrator for the Maine PMFL program, announced the opening of a new office in South Portland, Maine. This fully staffed facility provides high-quality claims administration services for over 500,000 eligible workers in the state of Maine and the public and private sector employers participating in the program. The Maine PFML program will begin issuing benefits for the program as of May 1.

"We are honored to have been selected as the administrator of this important program and are excited to open this local office, demonstrating our commitment to the people of Maine now and for the foreseeable future," said Scott Beeman, senior vice president, Aflac Group Life, Disability and Absence Solutions.

"The launch of Maine's Paid Family and Medical Leave program marks a transformative moment for workers and families across our state. We have all been working hard, and we are deeply appreciative of the partnership with Aflac to ensure a successful launch and implementation. Their commitment to standing up a local office and delivering high-quality service reflects the level of care that Maine workers deserve," said Luke Monahan, director, Maine Paid Family and Medical Leave program.

Eligible workers in Maine can receive up to 12 weeks of paid time off within a benefit year to care for a family member with a serious health condition; to bond with a child after birth, fostering or adoption; to care for their own medical needs; to deal with the transition of a family member impending military deployment; or for safe leave. The leave does not need to be taken all at once.

Updates about the Maine Paid Family and Medical Leave program are posted at www.maine.gov/paidleave.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force.2 The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 20 consecutive years (2026) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 25 years (2026). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

Group life, disability and absence services are provided by Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC); in New York, products and services are provided by American Family Life Assurance Company of New York; in California, coverage is offered by Continental American Life Insurance Company. Products may not be available in all states and may vary depending on state law.

1 LIMRA 2024 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

2 As of March 31, 2025, Aflac estimates based on company data.

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or [email protected]

Aflac WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Aflac New York | 22 Corporate Woods Boulevard, Suite 2 | Albany, New York 12211

Continental American Insurance Company | Columbia, SC

SOURCE Aflac