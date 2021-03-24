Africa Mobile Devices and Distribution Channels Connected Consumer Market Report 2020: Growing Interest in Smart Devices in Africa Offers Operators an Opportunity to Expand their Device Portfolios

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Consumer Survey 2020: Mobile Devices and Distribution Channels in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Africa. In particular, it focuses on the adoption of mobile devices and distribution channels. The survey was conducted in association with On Device Research.

This report provides:

Insight into operators' performance as smartphone sales channels, and how their performance relates to consumers' choice of tariffs

An analysis of consumers' choice of, and spend, on handsets

An assessment of the adoption of smart devices in Africa and the opportunities for operators to generate new revenue sources.

Survey data coverage

The research was conducted between August and September 2020. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1000 respondents per country, and 4000 respondents in the region.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How well do operators perform as smartphone sales channels, and how important are digital sales channels?

How long are consumers keeping their smartphones for and how much are they spending on them when they replace them?

What smart devices are smartphone users most interested in and how can operators capitalise on this demand to derive additional revenue and improve their consumer propositions?

Who Should Read this Report

Operator-based strategy executives and marketing managers who are interested in understanding consumer market trends, the role of operators as smartphone distribution channels and the impact of differing approaches to pricing in the market.

Equipment/device manufacturers and software providers that want to identify end-user trends in device usage and help their operator customers to improve their ability to address market opportunities.

Telecoms operators that are searching for new revenue sources and/or are interested in partnering with smart devices producers or in launching their own smart device propositions.

Countries Covered

Egypt

Kenya

Nigeria

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1yst8



