Africa Tech Festival 2026 returns as Africa's defining platform for digital transformation, investment and innovation

Africa Tech Festival 2026 is structured around six interconnected pillars that reflect the technologies and priorities driving Africa's digital economy: Telecoms & Connectivity; Data Centres; AI; Cybersecurity; Startups; and Digital Transformation

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa Tech Festival (https://AfricaTechFestival.com), the continent's longest running and most influential technology gathering, will return to the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 16 to 19 November 2026, bringing together key stakeholders driving the next phase of Africa's digital growth.

Now in its 29th edition, Africa Tech Festival, originally launched as AfricaCom, has evolved alongside the continent's digital transformation, expanding its focus to encompass the full spectrum of technology, investment opportunities and policies that drive economic growth.

At a time when investment in connectivity, subsea cables, fibre networks, data centres and cloud infrastructure is reshaping Africa's digital landscape, Africa Tech Festival serves as a catalyst for the conversations and partnerships driving that progress. South Africa's Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is a Strategic Partner of the event, with Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Solly Malatsi, confirmed to deliver the opening address.

"Africa Tech Festival is a strategic platform shaping Africa's digital future, bringing together leaders from across the continent in government and industry to drive collaboration, investment, and innovation. As host country, South Africa is proud to champion an event that not only strengthens partnerships, but advances a shared vision of an inclusive, connected and globally competitive African digital economy," said Minister Malatsi.

Africa Tech Festival 2026 is structured around six interconnected pillars that reflect the technologies and priorities driving Africa's digital economy: Telecoms & Connectivity; Data Centres; AI; Cybersecurity; Startups; and Digital Transformation.

Together, these pillars provide a framework for addressing some of the continent's most pressing priorities, including digital infrastructure expansion, greater connectivity and digital inclusion, responsible AI adoption, stronger data sovereignty and digital trust, and the partnerships and investments needed to unlock Africa's next wave of innovation and economic growth.

The event will feature dedicated content programmes, executive forums, exhibitions, networking opportunities and investment-focused discussions designed to connect decision-makers from across Africa and around the world.

"It is now clear that this is a defining moment for the ICT sector in Africa. AI adoption is transforming business processes, but it also raises questions around inclusion, data sovereignty and the capacity of digital infrastructure. Africa Tech Festival is the only forum where leaders from across the tech ecosystem – telecoms operators, hyperscalers and corporate end-users – can come together to find the answers," said David Monaghan, VP, Africa Tech Festival.

As Africa's digital economy continues to attract global investment and attention, Africa Tech Festival showcases the continent's capabilities and leadership while connecting African stakeholders with international investors, technology companies and policymakers. Beyond the annual event, it continues to serve as a year-round forum for thought leadership, industry engagement and ecosystem development, helping shape the policies, investments and innovations that are accelerating Africa's digital transformation.

Register to attend Africa Tech Festival 2026

General registration: https://apo-opa.co/3Sq6goC

For more information, as well as exhibitor and sponsor applications, visit https://AfricaTechFestival.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Tech Festival.

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About Africa Tech Festival:

Africa Tech Festival is the continent's leading platform for shaping the future of the digital economy. Taking place annually in Cape Town, the festival brings together the full technology ecosystem, from telecoms and infrastructure providers to enterprise leaders, startups, investors and policymakers.

Through six core pillars spanning connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, digital transformation and the startup ecosystem, Africa Tech Festival delivers a comprehensive view of the trends, challenges and opportunities defining Africa's digital landscape.

The festival combines high level content with large scale exhibition and networking, creating a space where strategy meets execution. Across three days, it convenes global technology leaders, decision makers and innovators to share insight, build partnerships and drive real business outcomes.

Africa Tech Festival is part of Informa Festivals, a division of Informa.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Africa Tech Festival