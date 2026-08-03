Africa Tech Festival Unveils First Speakers for 2026

Ministers, global technology leaders, and industry executives are set to headline the 29th edition of Africa's leading event for digital transformation, investment, and innovation

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa is entering a new phase of digital investment. Significant capital is flowing into AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, subsea cables, fibre networks and data centres across the continent, governments are shaping AI policy, and enterprises are moving from strategy to implementation. Africa Tech Festival (www.AfricaTechFestival.com), the continent's longest running and most influential technology event, is where these conversations come together. Today, the event unveiled an expanded speaker line-up for its 29th edition, bringing together the leaders shaping Africa's digital future and the decisions driving investment across the continent.

Hon. Solly Malatsi, South Africa's Minister of Communications & Digital Technologies, whose department is a strategic partner of the event, will offer insight into building an inclusive, globally competitive digital economy. Global technology companies are represented by Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Africa, at Google, who will speak to the scale of investment flowing into the continent's cloud and AI infrastructure; Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Africa Lead at OpenAI, focusing on AI adoption and readiness across African markets; and Robert Koen, Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, at Amazon.

They are joined by leaders from Africa's telecommunications sector, including Enzo Scarcella, Chief Consumer Officer at MTN Group; Norbert Prihoda, Chief Executive Officer of Tunisie Telecom; and Daddy Yogo Ngbabendo, Group Vice President, Solutions & Architecture at Airtel Africa.

Investment is flowing, partnerships are forming, and the leaders joining us in Cape Town are turning conversation into action on some of Africa's biggest digital challenges

Also joining the programme are Marcel Louw, Managing Director, Africa, at Digital Realty, bringing a data centre perspective, alongside enterprise leaders Thato Sopeng, Vice President, Information Technology, at Sasol, and Linda Oniwe, Senior Vice President, TMT, Corporate and Investment Banking, at Standard Bank Group.

This speaker line-up reflects the biggest areas of investment and change happening across Africa today: connectivity, data infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, startups and enterprise transformation, and the breadth of sectors, regions and perspectives shaping this year's programme.

David Monaghan, Vice President of Africa Tech Festival, said: "What stands out this year is the pace of collaboration across industries. Investment is flowing, partnerships are forming, and the leaders joining us in Cape Town are turning conversation into action on some of Africa's biggest digital challenges. That's the role Africa Tech Festival plays: bringing people together to get things done."

Many more senior leaders will be announced in the coming months, including ministers, enterprise CIOs, telecom operators, investors and global technology companies.

Africa Tech Festival 2026 marks the event's 29th edition, returning to the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 16 to 19 November, with content and expo sessions running from 17 to 19 November.

Registration for Africa Tech Festival 2026 is now open and can be completed through the official portal (https://apo-opa.co/4pTVq6T).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Tech Festival.

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About Africa Tech Festival:

Africa Tech Festival is the continent's leading platform for shaping the future of the digital economy. Taking place annually in Cape Town, the festival brings together the full technology ecosystem, from telecoms and infrastructure providers to enterprise leaders, startups, investors and policymakers.

Through six core pillars spanning connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, digital transformation and the startup ecosystem, Africa Tech Festival delivers a comprehensive view of the trends, challenges and opportunities defining Africa's digital landscape.

The festival combines high level content with large scale exhibition and networking, creating a space where strategy meets execution. Across three days, it convenes global technology leaders, decision makers and innovators to share insight, build partnerships and drive real business outcomes.

Africa Tech Festival is part of Informa Festivals, a division of Informa.

Contact:

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SOURCE Africa Tech Festival