AFROTECH™ House Brings $1 Billion in Investor Capital to Martha's Vineyard

A curated day of programming for founders, investors, and executives spotlights wealth building and Black economic power, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Blavity.org.

EDGARTOWN, Mass., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AFROTECH™ will host AFROTECH™ House at Martha's Vineyard, a gathering in Edgartown. This is year two of an experience that convenes an influential community of founders, venture capitalists, and business leaders for a full day of candid conversation, high-intent networking, and connection on one of the country's most storied summer destinations for excellence. Together, the investors in the room represent more than $1 billion in assets under management, making the House one of the most concentrated gatherings of Black capital and decision-making power of the summer.

Built as a premium extension of the AFROTECH™ platform, the AfroTech House pairs the brand's signature energy with a boutique, high-touch setting. The day is designed for depth over volume: with daytime programming and an evening reception, with an emphasis on curated introductions and meaningful deal flow.

A Day Designed for Wealth Building

Toyota Motor North America joins as the official Automotive sponsor of AFROTECH™ House 2026, anchoring an experience built around economic empowerment and long-term wealth creation. Toyota's support underwrites the full arc of the day, from morning programming through the evening reception, and reflects a shared commitment to investing in founders, leaders, and the communities they build.

Dynamic Conversations and Network

Programming runs from a curated morning breakfast through an evening reception, structured around fireside conversations on investing, ownership, and generational wealth. The format is intentionally conversational and advanced, built for an audience of decision-makers who want substance. The day includes investors and experts from Mass Mutual, Mac Venture Capital, Collide Capital and more.

The reception, sponsored by Amazon, shifts the energy toward celebration and connection. It features a fireside conversation and extended networking designed to close the day with lasting relationships.

Together, these partners make possible a first-class experience while advancing a shared mission of expanding access, capital, and opportunity across the AFROTECH™ community.

Giving Back

One hundred percent of proceeds from AFROTECH™ House at Martha's Vineyard benefit Blavity.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, extending the day's impact well beyond the venue and reinvesting directly in the community the platform serves.

Event Details

What: AFROTECH™ House at Martha's Vineyard, presented by Toyota

When: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Where: Edgartown, Martha's Vineyard, Mass.

Who: Founders, venture capitalists, C-suite executives, and high-net-worth individuals

Tickets: $200 for AFROTECH™ Insider members; $350 general. 100% of proceeds benefit Blavity.org.

About AFROTECH™

AFROTECH™, a Blavity, Inc. brand, is the leading platform for tech, business, and culture. Through its flagship conference, year-round experiences, and the AFROTECH™ Insider community, the brand connects founders, technologists, investors, and executives to the people, capital, and opportunities that power the next generation of Black innovation and wealth.

Media Contact

Blavity, Inc. Communications | [email protected]

SOURCE AfroTech