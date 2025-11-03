AFROTECH 2025 DRAWS 40,000+ ATTENDEES, SPARKS HUMAN-CENTERED AI DEBATE, AND HIGHLIGHTS EQUITABLE MEDTECH

"Building What's Next" week positions AfroTech as the place where Black technologists build companies and policy solutions that scale



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AfroTech Conference 2025, held October 27–31 at the George R. Brown Convention Center and citywide in Houston, drew 40,000+ attendees and convened leaders and founders from government, health systems, and top tech firms to advance human-centered AI, equitable medtech, and culture-driven tech entrepreneurship. The week featured hundreds of sessions and citywide activations that connected innovators, investors, and enterprises under the theme "Building What's Next."

At-a-Glance

Attendance: 40,000+ attendees citywide

40,000+ attendees citywide Programming: Hundreds of sessions across cybersecurity, AI, fintech , medtech, sustainability, and culture (Executive Stage, Health Stack Summit, AfroTech U for students, and Expo Hall full of product innovation)

Hundreds of sessions across cybersecurity, AI, , medtech, sustainability, and culture (Executive Stage, Health Stack Summit, AfroTech U for students, and Expo Hall full of product innovation) Partners: Presenting and leading partners included UnitedHealth Group (Health Stack Summit), Microsoft, Amazon, Capital One, Meta, GE HealthCare, PwC, Uber, and L'Oréal Groupe—representing technology, finance, healthcare, consumer goods, and lifestyle innovation across AfroTech's stages and activations.

Presenting and leading partners included UnitedHealth Group (Health Stack Summit), Microsoft, Amazon, Capital One, Meta, GE HealthCare, PwC, Uber, and L'Oréal Groupe—representing technology, finance, healthcare, consumer goods, and lifestyle innovation across AfroTech's stages and activations. Press: 94 credentialed media covered the event, driving 40M+ social impressions across #AFROTECH25 in the 30-day window surrounding the conference.

94 credentialed media covered the event, driving 40M+ social impressions across #AFROTECH25 in the 30-day window surrounding the conference. Local impact: AfroTech 2025 drew over 40,000 attendees across Houston, building on its 2024 impact that generated tens of millions of dollars in local economic activity and record demand for hotels, venues, and restaurants.

Program highlights & outcomes

Human-Centered AI at scale: Mustafa Suleyman (CEO, Microsoft AI) framed a practical, human-centered approach to production AI — the conversation set the tone for reporting and investor panels on responsible AI adoption across industry.

Mustafa Suleyman (CEO, Microsoft AI) framed a practical, human-centered approach to production AI — the conversation set the tone for reporting and investor panels on responsible AI adoption across industry. AI and democracy: Stacey Abrams examined AI's effects on civic life and democratic institutions, generating crossover coverage in tech and policy outlets.

Stacey Abrams examined AI's effects on civic life and democratic institutions, generating crossover coverage in tech and policy outlets. Health Stack Summit: Presented by UnitedHealth Group, the Summit put women's health and equitable medtech at the forefront, leading to new conversations among health systems, startups, and investors on expanding access.

Presented by UnitedHealth Group, the Summit put women's health and equitable medtech at the forefront, leading to new conversations among health systems, startups, and investors on expanding access. Culture + commerce: Creative programming (Creator Summit in partnership with Dream Con) and brand activations amplified Black creativity as an economic engine.

Quotes

"AfroTech is where the world experiences innovation through the lens of community," said Morgan DeBaun, Founder & CEO, Blavity Inc. "This year's conference embodied what's next, from real-world AI applications to transformative discussions in health and venture, bridging access and opportunity in every space."

"We see partnerships form, careers accelerate, and ideas turn into reality," added Jeff Nelson, Co-Founder & COO, Blavity Inc. "That's the heartbeat of this movement."

Media assets & interviews

High-resolution photos, recap footage, session clips, and speaker sound bites are available. Spokespeople and select speakers are available for interview upon request.

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.

Founded in 2014, Blavity Inc. is the leading media and technology company serving Black millennials and Gen Z. Its portfolio includes AfroTech, 21Ninety, Home & Texture, Travel Noire, Blavity House Party, and Talent Infusion—reaching over 100 million people monthly. Please visit blavityinc.com.

ABOUT AFROTECH CONFERENCE

AfroTech is the global hub for Black tech, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The AfroTech community convenes over 75,000 professionals and 150+ global companies a year and hosts their flagship AfroTech Conference for a week of keynotes, panels, networking, and culture-driven tech programming. Please visit afrotechconference.com.

SOURCE AfroTech