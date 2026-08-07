AFSP Statement on Congressional Passage of the Youth Poisoning Protection Act

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) applauds Congress for passing the bipartisan Youth Poisoning Protection Act, marking a significant milestone in a years-long effort to prevent suicide by reducing access to a highly lethal means. We thank Senators Tammy Duckworth (IL), John Curtis (UT), and Bernie Moreno (OH), along with Representatives Lori Trahan (MA), Mike Carey (OH), and Joe Neguse (CO), for their bipartisan leadership and steadfast commitment to advancing this evidence-based, lifesaving legislation.

Reducing access to highly lethal means during moments of crisis is one of AFSP's longstanding public policy priorities and one of the most effective, evidence-based strategies for preventing suicide. By helping ensure that a dangerous consumer product intended for legitimate commercial, industrial, and food preservation uses is not readily accessible for misuse, this legislation will help save lives while preserving access for legitimate purposes.

This achievement reflects years of dedication by the bill's bipartisan champions and AFSP's policy and advocacy team to advance evidence-based suicide prevention policy. We also thank our Volunteer Advocates, whose ongoing engagement with lawmakers and support for AFSP's public policy priorities help build the relationships and momentum that make bipartisan progress like this possible.

We urge the President to sign the Youth Poisoning Protection Act into law so this important safeguard can begin protecting individuals and families nationwide.

Learn more:

AFSP Public Policy Priorities: afsp.org/priorities

Senator Tammy Duckworth's announcement on the Youth Poisoning Protection Act: Press Release

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Media interested in speaking with AFSP on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and explore AFSP's Safe Storytelling Studio for ethical reporting guidance.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention