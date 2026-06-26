After more than four decades of exceptional leadership and contribution to the fragrance industry, we announce the retirement of Jack Corley, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Custom Essence

SOMERSET, N.J. , June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack's career spans 45 years and is marked by a rare combination of commercial excellence, industry expertise, and a deep commitment to people. He began a significant chapter of his journey at IFF, where he spent 20 years leading global procurement activities. During this time, he developed a particular expertise in the sourcing of natural and sustainable raw materials—an area that would become a defining theme throughout his career.

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Building on that foundation, Jack went on to start his own fragrance company, originally Royal Aromatics, which later became Trilogy Fragrances. Under his leadership, the business grew into a respected and successful enterprise, ultimately attracting the attention of Symrise, which acquired the company in 2012. Following the acquisition, Jack played a pivotal role in shaping Symrise's newly established naturals division, "Purescent", further reinforcing his reputation as a forward-thinking leader in the industry.

Jack later joined Custom Essence in 2014 as President of a newly established Naturals Division. In 2016 Jack became Chief Sales Officer where he built and led the company's commercial organization. His impact was immediate and lasting—driving significant growth, strengthening customer relationships, and helping position the company as a recognized leader among middle-market fragrance providers.

While Jack's professional accomplishments are remarkable, it is his character and leadership that truly set him apart. He is widely respected across the industry—by colleagues, competitors, and customers alike—for his honesty, intelligence, business acumen, and unwavering integrity. He has consistently demonstrated a willingness to support others, share his knowledge, and invest in the success of those around him.

In addition to his corporate achievements, Jack has been a dedicated educator and mentor. For more than 20 years, he served as an adjunct professor at Monmouth University, teaching a variety of business courses and helping to shape the next generation of business professionals.

Jack leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond business results. His influence can be seen in the many people he has mentored, the organizations he has strengthened, and the standards of excellence he has set.

We are pleased to share that Jack will remain with Custom Essence in a consulting capacity, supporting the transition of the CSO role as well as guiding new business development efforts.

Please join us in congratulating Jack on an extraordinary career and wishing him all the best in this new phase of life.

SOURCE Custom Essence