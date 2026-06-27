Following the announcement of Jack Corley's retirement, we are pleased to share that Steven Weaver has been promoted to the role of Chief Sales Officer, effective July 3rd, 2026

SOMERSET, N.J., June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven joined Custom Essence as Vice President of Business Development in July 2025 after almost 20 years with Symrise where he most recently served as Vice President of Sales, North America. While at Symrise, he led commercial strategy and drove business development efforts through creativity and innovation. He is a results-driven, entrepreneurial commercial leader with a track record of driving sales growth within the fragrance industry, including over two decades of leading commercial teams for multinational FMCG accounts. Steven brings extensive expertise in leading and collaborating with diverse, cross-functional teams and has made a significant impact in elevating Custom Essence's business development efforts.

Steven Weaver headshot (PRNewsfoto/Custom Essence) custom essence (PRNewsfoto/Custom Essence)

Steven holds an MBA in Marketing from Fordham University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Logistics / Supply Chain Management from Penn State, a foundation that continues to inform his data-driven, customer-centric leadership style.

In his new role as Chief Sales Officer, Steven will be responsible for leading the commercial team, fostering strategic partnerships, and driving Custom Essence's commercial growth strategy in support of our 2030 business plan.

Please join us in congratulating Steven and wishing him every success in his new role.

SOURCE Custom Essence