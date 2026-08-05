Following another sold-out celebration of Elvis Presley's legendary Las Vegas debut, tickets are now on sale for the July 31, 2027 performance

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LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 55 years after Elvis Presley forever changed Las Vegas entertainment, his enduring legacy continues to fill the legendary International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Following a second consecutive sold-out performance of 1969 LIVE! – The King Returns, Westgate Las Vegas today announced the acclaimed concert experience will return for a third time on Saturday, July 31, 2027.

After Second Consecutive Sell-Out, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Announces Third Show of 1969 LIVE! – The King Returns Coming in 2027. Following another sold-out celebration of Elvis Presley's legendary Las Vegas debut, tickets are now on sale for the July 31, 2027 performance!

Presented on the exact anniversary of Elvis Presley's historic opening night at the International Hotel on July 31, 1969, the show once again drew Elvis fans from across the country to experience one of the most iconic moments in entertainment history—recreated on the very stage where it originally took place.

Internationally acclaimed Elvis Tribute Artist Travis Powell once again captivated audiences with a performance that faithfully recreated the energy, charisma and excitement of Elvis' legendary comeback. More than a tribute concert, 1969 LIVE! – The King Returns has become an immersive celebration of one of the defining moments in Las Vegas entertainment history, allowing longtime fans and new generations alike to experience the music, the atmosphere and the magic of Elvis' return to live performance.

"Our job is to honor what made this property legendary while continuing to create experiences people can't find anywhere else. When fans sell out the International Theater two years in a row for 1969 Live! to celebrate something that happened five decades ago, it tells you everything you need to know about Elvis' impact on Las Vegas," explains Cami Christensen, President and General Manager of Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. "We look forward to welcoming fans back to 1969 Live! The King Returns in 2027."

"There are tribute shows, and then there's performing Elvis in the International Theater," said Travis Powell, internationally acclaimed Elvis Tribute Artist and star of 1969 LIVE! – The King Returns. "Every time I walk onto that stage, I'm reminded of the history that was made there and the responsibility that comes with honoring it. Seeing audiences continue to fill this theater year after year—and watching longtime Elvis fans share that experience with a whole new generation—is incredibly special. It's an honor to help keep his music, his legacy and this remarkable place connected for fans from around the world."

For those looking for another amazing concert performance in 2026, Powell will be back for 1970 Live! - The Way it Was on October 24, 2026. Tickets are now on sale for both unforgettable Elvis experiences at Westgate Las Vegas:

1969 LIVE! – The King Returns: Saturday, July 31, 2027 - Click HERE for tickets.

Click for tickets. 1970 LIVE! - The Way it Was: Saturday, October 24, 2026 - Click HERE for tickets.

About the Shows:

1970 LIVE! – That's The Way It Was

Saturday, October 24, 2026

Inspired by Elvis' iconic concert documentary, That's The Way It Is, 1970 LIVE! – That's The Way It Was recreates the unforgettable performances that captured Elvis at the height of his Las Vegas residency. Featuring many of the era's most beloved songs, the production transports audiences back to the International Theater during one of the most celebrated periods of his career.

1969 LIVE! – The King Returns

Saturday, July 31, 2027

Back by overwhelming demand, 1969 LIVE! – The King Returns recreates the unforgettable concert that launched Elvis Presley's historic Las Vegas residency. Audiences will experience many of the legendary performances that helped define the King's celebrated comeback, including classics such as "Blue Suede Shoes," "Suspicious Minds," "All Shook Up," "Jailhouse Rock," "Heartbreak Hotel," and "Can't Help Falling in Love." Performed in the legendary International Theater where history was made, the production offers fans the rare opportunity to relive one of the most iconic nights in entertainment history.

As the former International Hotel—where Elvis Presley performed an unprecedented 636 sold-out shows—Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino remains the world's most authentic destination for celebrating the King's extraordinary Las Vegas legacy.

For more information, contact:

Jeff Wagner: [email protected]

Celena Haas-Stacey: [email protected]

Michelle Loosbrock: [email protected]

About Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Located just off the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino is a legendary destination offering dynamic dining, world-class entertainment, and one of the most iconic stages in Las Vegas history. Originally opened as the International Hotel—where Elvis Presley performed his record-setting residency—and now Barry Manilow reigns supreme, the property continues to honor its storied legacy while delivering a modern resort experience.

Today, Westgate features an expansive collection of dining destinations including Edge Steakhouse, Benihana—the largest in the world, Fresco Italiano, Sid's Café, Viva Coffee & Espresso and the International Bar, alongside a full-service Serenity Spa & Salon, the renowned SuperBook—the largest Race & Sportsbook in Las Vegas, and a diverse lineup of entertainment spanning the legendary International Theater, intimate cabaret-style showrooms, and live music venues.

Recognized as a "Top 10 Resort" on Tripadvisor in Las Vegas, the resort is also home to a wide range of accommodations, from beautifully appointed guest rooms to signature themed suites and expansive Sky Villas, offering guests a truly distinctive stay rooted in comfort, style, and unforgettable experiences.

SOURCE Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino