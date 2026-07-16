Music legend receives emotional standing ovations as fans celebrate his triumphant return to the stage

For High-Res Images Click Here

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Manilow made a triumphant return to the stage at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino last week, performing three sold-out shows July 9–11 at the legendary International Theater.

The highly anticipated return was met with overwhelming excitement as thousands of devoted fans welcomed the music icon back with thunderous applause, standing ovations and heartfelt admiration. Throughout the performances, audiences were on their feet singing, dancing and celebrating alongside the legendary entertainer.

Barry Manilow Returns to the International Theater with Three Sold-Out Performances at Westgate Las Vegas Post this Barry Manilow Returns to the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas

"It was great returning to the International Theater stage at Westgate Las Vegas," said Barry Manilow. "This is my home away from home."

Manilow announced in December that he would be postponing performances to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer. His return this week marked an emotional milestone for both the performer and the generations of fans who have followed his extraordinary career.

"Seeing Barry back on the International Theater stage was incredibly moving," said Cami Christensen, President and General Manager of Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. "The love and admiration from our guests were undeniable from the moment he walked onstage. Barry's resilience, extraordinary talent and genuine connection with his fans continue to inspire all of us. We are honored that Westgate is home to his lifetime residency and proud to welcome him back where he belongs."

Manilow holds the record for the most performances in the storied history of the International Theater, further cementing his place as one of the most influential entertainers ever to perform in Las Vegas. In 2024, he made history by signing the first-ever lifetime residency agreement with Westgate Las Vegas, ensuring that his remarkable legacy will continue on the stage where countless entertainment legends have performed.

Since launching Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home! at Westgate in 2018, Manilow has performed for hundreds of thousands of fans while earning numerous accolades, including USA TODAY's "Best Las Vegas Show," the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Best Resident Performer, and induction into the Las Vegas Magazine Hall of Fame with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

The acclaimed production features many of Manilow's timeless hits, including "Mandy," "Copacabana," "Can't Smile Without You" and "I Write the Songs," combining unforgettable music with spectacular production and the storytelling that has made him one of the world's most beloved performers.

For the first time ever, fans have the rare opportunity to experience Barry Manilow's extraordinary career through his private memorabilia room. Now this can be experienced with the new VIP Gold Pass. This exclusive upgrade includes private access to Barry's personal memorabilia, featuring his Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards, iconic costumes and treasured career memorabilia that have never been available for public viewing. Combined with VIP theater entry and lounge access, a complimentary cocktail, and a limited edition Manilow VIP Gold Pass laminate and exclusive gift it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate one of music's most legendary performers. To book click here.

Manilow released his 33rd studio album What A Time earlier this summer, marking his first nearly all-original LP since 2011's 15 Minutes. The album brings together an eclectic, cross-generational group of collaborators, including Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, nine-time GRAMMY® winner Dave Cobb, and prolific songwriter Gary Barlow. The result is a collection that pairs Manilow's signature songwriting with influences ranging from orchestral pop and ballads to R&B, heartland rock, and gospel. Listen to/order What A Time HERE.

Barry Manilow's lifetime residency at Westgate Las Vegas continues with additional performances scheduled throughout 2026. Tickets can be purchased here.

Upcoming Show Dates Now On-Sale:

2026 Show Dates:

July 16 - 18

August 20 - 22

August 27 - 29

September 17 - 19

September 24 - 26

October 8 - 10

October 15 - 17

November 5 - 7

November 12 - 14

December 3 - 5: "A Very Barry Christmas"

December 10 - 12: "A Very Barry Christmas"

December 17 – 19: "A Very Barry Christmas"

About Barry Manilow

With a career spanning more than five decades, Barry Manilow has become one of the most celebrated entertainers in history. Named the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time by Billboard and R&R magazines, he has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, released over 40 albums, and earned 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 #1s and 28 Top 10 hits. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has earned GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Awards and has been honored with the BMI Icon Award.

His long-running Las Vegas residency has been hailed among the city's best, and his record-breaking appearances at Radio City Music Hall cement his place as one of the venue's all-time greats. In addition to his recording and touring success, Manilow's original Broadway musical Harmony was named a 2023 New York Times Critic's Pick, further underscoring his enduring creativity. Beyond the stage, he founded the Manilow Music Project, which has donated millions of dollars in instruments and resources to schools across the country, ensuring future generations have access to music education.

About Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Located just off the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino is a legendary destination offering dynamic dining, world-class entertainment, and one of the most iconic stages in Las Vegas history. Originally opened as the International Hotel—where Elvis Presley performed his record-setting residency—and now Barry Manilow reigns supreme, the property continues to honor its storied legacy while delivering a modern resort experience.

Today, Westgate features an expansive collection of dining destinations including Edge Steakhouse, Benihana—the largest in the world, Fresco Italiano, Sid's Café, Viva Coffee & Espresso and the International Bar, alongside a full-service Serenity Spa & Salon, the renowned SuperBook—the largest Race & Sportsbook in Las Vegas, and a diverse lineup of entertainment spanning the legendary International Theater, intimate cabaret-style showrooms, and live music venues.

Recognized as a "Top 10 Resort" on Tripadvisor in Las Vegas, the resort is also home to a wide range of accommodations, from beautifully appointed guest rooms to signature themed suites and expansive Sky Villas, offering guests a truly distinctive stay rooted in comfort, style, and unforgettable experiences.

For Barry Manilow media inquiries:

[email protected]

For Westgate Las Vegas media inquiries:

Jeff Wagner – [email protected]

Celena Haas-Stacey – [email protected]

Michelle Loosbrock – [email protected]

SOURCE Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino