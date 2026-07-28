After the MLB All-Star Game, ProofPilot Brings Clinical Operations' All-Stars to Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the platform purpose-built to make clinical trials simple and predictable for study stakeholders, today announced that its third CORE Symposium will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on September 21, 2026. CORE Symposium brings together senior clinical operations leaders from across the pharmaceutical and biotech industries for a half day of candid, high-stakes conversation—fittingly, in the very stadium where baseball's finest gathered for the recent 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

"Citizens Bank Park just spent All-Star Week hosting baseball's brightest, and the energy from that game is still in the air," said Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot. "This September, we're bringing our own lineup to that same field—this time, it's the people running clinical trials, stepping up to the plate to solve some of the industry's toughest challenges, together."

An Anti-Conference, By Design

CORE Symposium was built as a deliberate departure from the traditional industry conference. In lieu of ballrooms and exhibit halls, ProofPilot hosts CORE inside a private space at a major league ballpark, harnessing the energy of the venue to create a program built for straightforward, real-time dialogue among peers who rarely get the chance to speak this openly with one another.

This year's event marks the third CORE Symposium overall, following two gatherings at Boston's Fenway Park that established the event's reputation among clinical operations leaders as a rare, substantive alternative to typical conferences.

Who Attends, and Why

CORE Symposium is invite-only, gathering approximately 80 clinical operations leaders from roughly 40 pharmaceutical and biotech companies for each event. CORE offers a scale and format built for real conversation—a peer group small enough that everyone actually gets to speak, and candid enough that people say what they're really thinking.

This Year's Game Plan

The 2026 program will feature discussions exploring the limitations, pain points, and downstream consequences of common enrollment forecasting and site activation practices, and an interactive breakout session in which attendees work in small teams to diagnose and solve a realistic clinical enrollment scenario together. The event will close with the presentation of ProofPilot's Change Agent Award, recognizing an individual who has driven meaningful change in clinical operations, followed by a networking reception at the ballpark.

Learn More

CORE Symposium 2026 will take place September 21, 2026, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Space is limited and by invitation only. Qualified clinical operations leaders interested in requesting a seat can learn more here.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot modernizes the way clinical trials are launched and managed. With a focus on simplifying site operations and reducing patient burden, the platform deploys a seamless, branded experience from startup through closeout, leading to faster enrollment timelines, higher compliance rates and increased quality for your trials. Learn more at www.proofpilot.com.

Media Contact

Hope McCain

ProofPilot

[email protected]

SOURCE ProofPilot