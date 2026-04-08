ProofPilot Announces 2nd CORE Symposium, Gathering Pharma and Biotech Leaders to Tackle Clinical Operations' Toughest Challenges

BOSTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the platform purpose-built to make clinical trials simple and predictable for study stakeholders, today announced the return of the CORE Symposium, its invite-only event for pharma and biotech clinical operations leaders. The 2nd bi-annual CORE Symposium will be held on April 15, 2026, at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The event is co-sponsored by Veristat and RealTime eClinical Solutions.

CORE is designed for clin ops leaders who are ready to move beyond the conversation and into action. Built for clin ops professionals who are responsible for executing the pipeline, navigating the real challenges of study execution, recruitment, and engagement, CORE is unlike other industry conferences. The event takes place at America's most beloved ballpark, giving fresh energy to the most important industry conversations.

What to Expect at CORE 2026

This year's agenda reflects CORE's evolving commitment to active, collaborative learning. Attendees can expect:

Expert-led panels featuring pharma clinical operations leaders. CORE's lineup of Head Coaches—a nod to the event's baseball-themed setting at Fenway Park—includes senior clin ops executives from world class pharma organizations.

An immersive, team-based breakout experience. All attendees will be divided into four teams, each led by a Head Coach. Together, teams will build a Hidden Cost Calculator, a hands-on exercise designed to surface and quantify the hidden inefficiencies that quietly undermine clinical trial execution. Attendees will leave with exclusive access to the completed online tool as a practical resource for their day-to-day operations.

The 2026 Change Agent Awards presentation. ProofPilot will honor an industry professional who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving meaningful change in clinical operations. The award will be presented live at Fenway Park on April 15.

Exclusive Fenway Park experiences. True to CORE's reputation for delivering the unexpected, attendees can look forward to unique on-site experiences that go beyond the standard conference format.

ProofPilot's CEO, Chris Venezia, says, "CORE exists because the clinical operations community deserves more than another lineup of inspiration-only panels in a windowless ballroom. We built this event for the people putting in the hard work every day, and we bring them together in an environment that matches their energy. This year, we're excited to raise the bar yet again."

Who Attends CORE

The CORE Symposium is tailored to clinical operations leaders at pharma and biotech organizations. Past attendees have represented some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies. CORE is an invite-only event; interested professionals are encouraged to request an invite at: https://www.proofpilot.com/core-symposium-2026.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot modernizes the way clinical trials are launched and managed. With a focus on simplifying site operations and reducing patient burden, the platform deploys a seamless, branded experience from startup through closeout, leading to faster enrollment timelines, higher compliance rates and increased quality for your trials. Learn more at www.proofpilot.com.

Media Contact

Hope McCain, ProofPilot, [email protected]

SOURCE ProofPilot