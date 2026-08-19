AG Mednet Enhances Clinical Trial Collaboration and Compliance with Microsoft Office Integration

Sponsors, CROs, AROs, sites and committees can now work on familiar Microsoft Office documents inside the secure Judi platform, with no offline copies, no crossed versions and less opportunity for accidental PHI exposure.

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AG Mednet today announced Microsoft Office integration in Judi, its clinical trial optimization platform. Charters, meeting minutes, memos and other trial documents can now be created, edited and co-authored in Word, Excel and PowerPoint directly inside Judi, bringing the drafting stage under the same permissions and audit trail that govern the rest of the study.

Previously, document authoring took place outside the Judi platform. Charters and meeting minutes were drafted locally, circulated for comment, revised and uploaded when final. Drafting is the stage where sensitive information moves most freely and versions multiply fastest.

"The audit trail in most trials has a gap precisely where the judgment happens. The decision gets recorded. The argument that produced it happened in an attachment somewhere, in a thread nobody can find a year later. Putting Office inside Judi closes that gap, so the reasoning is captured with the same rigor as the result," said Abraham Gutman, Founder and CEO, AG Mednet.

Through native Microsoft Office integration, drafting moves inside the secure platform, where permissions follow role and workflow stage. A document can be editable at one point in a process and read-only at the next. Sponsors, CROs and trial teams reach decisions sooner when no one is reconciling versions or waiting on a circulated draft, and patient data stops accumulating where no one is tracking it.

"Narratives hold the most sensitive text in a trial. When that text moves through email and desktops, protection depends on everyone remembering the rules. Inside Judi it doesn't, because the controls travel with the document rather than with the person handling it," Gutman said.

Judi's Microsoft Office integration includes:

Role- and workflow-stage permissions and a full audit trail on every document action

Native Word, Excel and PowerPoint editing directly in Judi, with no downloading

Real-time co-authoring, so teams work in one document rather than in copies

Available across trial functions, from data safety monitoring and protocol development to eligibility and study startup

Works with a team's existing Microsoft Office license

The Microsoft Office integration is live and available now. To see how clinical trial teams create and co-author documents within the secure Judi platform, request a demo: https://www.judi.io/request-a-demo

ABOUT AG MEDNET

AG Mednet is the company behind Judi, the clinical trial optimization platform designed for the AI era of regulated research. Judi provides an execution layer that structures how decisions move across people, systems, and organizations, giving AI the context and governance required to be useful. Judi serves as the governed delivery layer for internal and third-party AI point solutions, enabling them to operate inside live workflows with traceability, oversight, and control. Trusted by sponsors, CROs, and research partners worldwide, Judi supports thousands of active workflows across hundreds of trials, working alongside existing clinical systems and AI programs. To learn more, visit: https://www.judi.io/

Mary Lou McCoy

Head of Global Marketing and Business Development

[email protected]

SOURCE AG Mednet, Inc.