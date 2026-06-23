A&G Real Estate Partners Welcomes Ted Parris as Senior Consultant

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A&G Real Estate Partners, a leading real estate advisory firm specializing in sale of real estate and lease renegotiation, today announced that Ted Parris has joined the firm as Senior Consultant.

Ted Parris

Parris brings decades of experience advising both mid-sized and Fortune 1000 corporate tenants on complex real estate challenges, covering lease renegotiation, sale of real estate, portfolio optimization, real estate due diligence and valuation, and transaction management. Some of his past clients include Walgreens, FTX, Starbucks, Exide Technologies, Toys "R" Us, Shell Oil U.S., Citibank, and UBS. He has worked extensively with office, retail, and industrial clients to reduce lease liabilities and improve financial performance.

Parris previously founded Parris Monroe Partners, where he focused on lease mitigation, rent reduction, and portfolio management. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at JLL and Newmark, including Executive Managing Director and Co-Chair of the firm's restructuring group.

Over the course of his career, Parris has represented more than 100 million square feet of real estate and participated in transactions totaling approximately $10 billion, advising on both in- and out-of-court restructurings including sale of real estate.

"At a time when corporate tenants are under increasing pressure to optimize their real estate footprints, Ted brings a strong real estate acumen and 30+ years of deep expertise in lease renegotiation, real estate sales, and advisory services which will be a significant asset to A&G's clients," said Andy Graiser Co-Founder of A&G. "His track record and strategic approach align perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled value in complex situations."

"I'm excited to join A&G at a pivotal moment for the industry," said Parris. "The firm's strong reputation, collaborative culture, and focus on delivering the most successful outcomes for clients make it an ideal platform to expand advisory capabilities and support companies navigating evolving real estate challenges."

About A&G Real Estate Partners

A&G Real Estate Partners is a national real estate advisory firm specializing in lease optimization, asset sales, and strategic real estate solutions for both healthy and distressed companies across a range of industries.

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE A&G Real Estate Partners