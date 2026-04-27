A&G Wins Top Firmwide Honor in 20th Annual M&A Advisor Turnaround Awards

New York-based advisory firm also receives two real estate restructuring 'Deal of the Year' awards for Rite Aid and The Container Store projects.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A&G Real Estate Partners' work on behalf of healthy and distressed companies recently garnered three top honors at The M&A Advisor's 20th Annual Turnaround Awards in Palm Beach, Florida.

The M&A Advisor, the premier network for M&A, turnaround, and finance professionals, named A&G "Professional Service of the Year" in recognition of its impact on the U.S. real estate landscape. The firm also took home two "Deal of the Year" awards for restructuring projects with The Container Store and Rite Aid.

"The design and execution of a smart real estate strategy is a powerful lever in restructuring projects—whether it's maximizing stakeholder returns or positioning healthy companies for future growth," said Andy Graiser, Co-President of A&G Real Estate Partners. "This recognition reflects the dedication and creativity of our team across every engagement."

Professional Service of the Year

The "Professional Service of the Year" honor recognized A&G's 2025 achievements in portfolio optimization, real estate sales, valuations, and strategic consulting. Across four major assignments—Party City, Big Lots, Joann, and Rite Aid—the firm managed 3,450 leases covering 69.4 million square feet and sold over 7 million square feet of fee-owned property.

"Our team continues to uncover value in unconventional assets—whether retail, industrial, healthcare, or higher education," said A&G Co-President Emilio Amendola. "A great example is our 2025 sale of a 200-year-old former college campus in Cazenovia, New York, where we generated more than $12 million in recoveries for bondholders through a mix of property sales and creative leasing."

Consumer Discretionary Deals of the Year

A&G received the a "Consumer Discretionary Deal of the Year" award for its role in the Chapter 11 restructuring of The Container Store. Co-recipients of the award included FTI Consulting; Greenhill & Co.; Houlihan Lokey; Latham & Watkins, LLP, and Paul Hastings, LLP. A&G restructured 65 percent of leases in the portfolio todeliver $109 million in occupancy savings within just 20 days. The company emerged from bankruptcy on January 28, 2025, closing only one store.

Earlier this month, Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. moved to acquire The Container Store for $150 million in a deal that included the retailer's private brands Closet Works and Elfa.

A&G's second "Consumer Discretionary Deal of the Year" was for its sale of Rite Aid real estate, generating total recoveries of $94.75 million. Co-recipients in the multibillion-dollar bankruptcy restructuring included Guggenheim Partners; Alvarez & Marsal; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Berkeley Research Group, LLC; Cole Schotz P.C., and Rite Aid.

In May 2025, Rite Aid commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings with plans to sell virtually all its assets. A&G was retained to handle disposition of Rite Aid's leases and fee-owned properties across its remaining 1,231-store portfolio. A&G sold leases to operators such as Dollar Tree, Five Below, Burlington, Ross and Ace Hardware as well as 50 fee-owned properties.

"This work helped ensure that millions of square feet of retail real estate continued operating, supporting jobs, traffic and tax revenues in American communities," Graiser said, "and our team's results once again beat all expectations."

About A&G

A&G Real Estate Partners is a team of commercial real estate experts that derives the highest possible value for clients' real estate assets and leases. A&G brings a proven track record in portfolio-optimization, real estate sales, due diligence, valuations, and strategic growth consulting in virtually every real estate sector. Known for their integrity, market intelligence, and exceptional results, A&G has advised the nation's leading brands in both healthy and distressed situations. Since 2012, the firm has sold over $13 billion in properties and leases and negotiated over $12 billion in occupancy-cost savings for clients. For more information, visit: www.agrep.com.

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

SOURCE A&G Real Estate Partners