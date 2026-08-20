AGCO Brings Fendt and Massey Ferguson Machinery to SquadBuilt's 'American Farming 2' Mobile Game

From lifelong farmers to first-time gamers, AGCO meets new audiences where they play—putting true-to-life equipment to work in the free, Iowa-inspired game.

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), today announced officially licensed equipment from its Fendt™ and Massey Ferguson™ brands will be featured in "American Farming 2," the free-to-play mobile farming simulation game from developer SquadBuilt Inc. and the sequel to the studio's popular "American Farming" game. Appearing in the game is part of how AGCO builds awareness and engages the next generation of farmers, rural audiences and digital consumers in the spaces where they increasingly discover brands, products and agriculture itself. Beginning Aug. 24, players can put true-to-life versions of the machines AGCO builds for real farmers to work across an Iowa-inspired virtual landscape.

A Fendt 1000 Vario tractor comes to life in SquadBuilt’s “American Farming 2” mobile game. Beginning Aug. 24, players can operate true-to-life Fendt and Massey Ferguson machines in an Iowa-inspired virtual landscape, helping AGCO connect with farmers, rural audiences and the next generation of agriculture fans.

The in-game lineup lets players operate Fendt and Massey Ferguson machinery accurately created from AGCO's own equipment designs. At launch, players can operate Fendt 1038, 1046 and 1050 tractors and MF8130, MF8140 and MF8150 tractors, with additional AGCO equipment planned after launch. From planting to harvest, the equipment works on-screen the way it does in the field.

"It is exciting to see our Fendt and Massey Ferguson machines come to life in 'American Farming 2.' For farmers, the equipment looks and works like the real thing; for everyone else, it is a fun, hands-on way to discover what modern agriculture is all about," said Brandon Montgomery, Senior Brand Manager, Fendt North America.

The collaboration reflects AGCO's Farmer-First strategy to meet the next generation of growers where they are — increasingly on digital and gaming platforms — and celebrates the people and machines that feed the world. The American Farming series was created by Central Iowa-based SquadBuilt and Grant Hilbert, a first-generation farmer and content creator who reaches a rapidly growing community of followers across online channels and social media.

The game is made for everyone. Lifelong farmers can test equipment they know, while newcomers and casual players can discover where their food comes from by planting and harvesting crops, spraying, hauling, raising livestock and customizing their own trucks and characters in first- or third-person multiplayer play.

"We built American Farming 2 to give players an authentic, hands-on look at modern farming, so bringing Fendt and Massey Ferguson equipment into the game is a natural fit. These are machines farmers know and trust, and we're excited for players to put them to work in the field," said Grant Hilbert, Owner, SquadBuilt Inc.

"American Farming 2" will be available beginning Aug. 24 as a free download on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit squadbuilt.com/americanfarming.

Fans can see AGCO equipment on display at booth 1002 at Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, from September 1-3.

Fendt, Gleaner, IDEAL, Massey Ferguson, Rogator and Momentum are trademarks of the AGCO Group of Companies.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation