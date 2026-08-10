AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

AGCO Corporation shares fell on July 30, 2026 after second-quarter results missed revenue and earnings expectations and full-year 2026 guidance was cut; Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) shares dropped on July 30, 2026 after the Company reported second-quarter 2026 results that missed both revenue and earnings-per-share expectations and lowered its full-year 2026 outlook. If you held AGCO stock and lost money, you are encouraged to submit your loss information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

AGCO reduced its full-year 2026 sales forecast to $10.1 billion to $10.2 billion, down from a prior range of $10.5 billion to $10.7 billion. Full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance was reduced to $5.50 to $5.75, from a prior $5.80 to $6.10.

AGCO manufactures agricultural equipment under brands including Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Precision Planting, and its results are tied to farm equipment demand across North America, Western Europe, and South America. The investigation concerns whether AGCO adequately disclosed the scale of the demand and production pressures affecting those markets ahead of the July 30 guidance reduction.

Investors who purchased AGCO shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to have your AGCO losses reviewed at no cost . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AGCO Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the AGCO investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased AGCO securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AGCO investigation? A: Investors who purchased AGCO stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether AGCO made materially false or misleading statements regarding its production plans and regional demand outlook for 2026. When the Company reduced its full-year revenue and earnings guidance on July 30, 2026, the stock price declined.

Q: What do AGCO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my AGCO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AGCO and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky