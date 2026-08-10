Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Myriad Genetics reported Q2 2026 revenue of approximately $190.7 million against consensus of roughly $206-208 million, then cut full-year revenue guidance by about $90 million at the midpoint and suspended adjusted EBITDA guidance. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of MYGN investors.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares fell after the Company reported Q2 2026 revenue of approximately $190.7 million -- down roughly 11% year over year and 7% to 8% below Wall Street consensus of about $206-208 million -- and simultaneously cut full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $770-$790 million from approximately $860-$880 million. If you suffered a loss on your Myriad Genetics investment, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Alongside the revenue cut, the Company lowered gross margin expectations and suspended its adjusted EBITDA guidance entirely. The previously issued adjusted EBITDA range was $37 million to $49 million. Management attributed the shortfall to reimbursement pressure, collections issues, lower average revenue per test, and weaker prenatal performance.

The timing is central to the investigation. On May 5, 2026, Myriad Genetics reiterated its full-year 2026 revenue guidance range of $860 million to $880 million. That range was reduced by approximately $90 million at the midpoint roughly three months later. The Company's Q1 2026 Form 10-Q, filed May 6, 2026, reported trade accounts receivable of $123.8 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $115.3 million as of December 31, 2025, and net cash used in operating activities of $15.7 million.

Shareholders who lost money on MYGN are encouraged to submit their loss information here or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MYGN Investigation

Q: What is the MYGN securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell after the Company reported Q2 2026 revenue of approximately $190.7 million, missing consensus by 7% to 8%, and cut full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $770-$790 million from approximately $860-$880 million while suspending adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the MYGN investigation? A: Investors who purchased MYGN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Myriad Genetics made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook and the reimbursement, collections, and prenatal testing trends underlying that outlook.

Q: What do MYGN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my MYGN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought MYGN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my MYGN losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky