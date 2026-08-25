AGCO to Unveil Global Products and Farmer-First Innovations at 2026 Farm Progress Show

Fendt hosts its first international press conference in the U.S., Massey Ferguson launches new equipment and PTx showcases retrofit and autonomy solutions in Boone, Iowa.

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) will unveil new products and Farmer-First innovations across its Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™ and PTx™ brands at the 2026 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, on Sept. 1-3. Headlining the exhibit is the debut of new products from Fendt and Massey Ferguson, plus new mixed-fleet retrofit and autonomy solutions from PTx.

AGCO will showcase Farmer-First innovations from Fendt, Massey Ferguson and PTx at the 2026 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, on Sept. 103. Featured launches include new equipment from Fendt and Massey Ferguson, plus mixed-fleet retrofit, precision ag and autonomy solutions from PTx brands PTx Trimble and Precision Planting.

"Farm Progress Show is where we put our newest technology directly in farmers' hands, and this year we are doing it in front of the world," said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President & CEO, AGCO. "Fendt is holding its first international press conference on U.S. soil, which reaffirms how important North America is to our growth plans. And Fendt is only part of it, with Massey Ferguson bringing new planters, hay equipment and tractor technology, and PTx exhibiting new precision ag solutions from seed placement to autonomous harvest."

AGCO's Brands to Exhibit New Products and Technology

Fendt will unveil three new products across its tractor and planter platforms, alongside other major international news. The booth will also highlight updates to existing equipment lines such as the 500 Vario™ Gen4 and 800 Vario Gen5 tractors, plus a preview of transport speed options across the series. Rounding out the display is the IDEAL™ combine, showcased ahead of the 2026 Fendt Harvest Tour returning to the Midwest this October. Fendt will highlight these new products at AGCO's pre-show media event on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and again at Fendt's first international press conference in the U.S., held in the AGCO booth on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 9-10 a.m. CT with journalists and content creators attending from across Europe, North America and South America.

Massey Ferguson's exhibit will feature a lineup of new products and meaningful updates designed to improve productivity, efficiency and uptime. Leading the way is the all-new N-Series Split/Narrow Row Planters, combining factory-installed Precision Planting™ technology with a modular design that delivers exceptional planting performance. Product updates include the next-generation double baler with an inline dual-bale system for faster, more efficient bale collection and the MF 5S Series with the Dyna-VT™ transmission for greater versatility and uptime. From new planting solutions to smarter hay equipment, advanced tractor technology and comprehensive customer support, Massey Ferguson is bringing straightforward, practical and accessible innovations that help farmers achieve more.

Offering solutions for every season, the PTx booth will feature Precision Planting's new ArrowTube™ seed orientation system and SymphonyVision™ | Duo camera-based spraying to handle both broadcast and spot weed control. Also on display are the DrySet™ Air tower-by-tower metering and monitoring air seeder system and SmokeRow™ sprayer systems designed to help control edge-of-field weeds. From PTx Trimble, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about PTx FarmENGAGE™ fleet and farm management and OutRun™ autonomous harvest and tillage options.

AGCO to Host Pre-Show Press Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 1

AGCO and its brands will host an exclusive early morning event for the media on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 7-8 a.m. Central Time (CT). All attending media are invited for a first look at AGCO's newest innovations before the show opens, with hands-on access to equipment, insights from AGCO leaders and product specialists, and strong photo and video opportunities. Coffee and breakfast will be served.

To learn more about AGCO's innovative brands, visit AGCOcorp.com. Farm Progress Show attendees can stop by the booths in Boone, Iowa, on Sept. 1-3: Fendt and Massey Ferguson in Booth 1002, and PTx, Precision Planting and PTx Trimble in Booth 634.

ArrowTube, DrySet, Dyna-VT, FarmENGAGE, Fendt, Fendt Lodge, IDEAL, Massey Ferguson, OutRun, Precision Planting, PTx, PTx Trimble, SmokeRow, SymphonyVision and Vario are trademarks of the AGCO Group of Companies.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation