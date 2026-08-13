Agentic AI and Inference to Supercharge Front-End Networks Growth, According to Dell'Oro Group

Nearly 40 Percent CAGR in New AI Pull-Through Opportunities in Front-End Networks

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, the rise of agentic AI and inference workloads is driving new demand and introducing network requirements that differ from those associated with training workloads. This shift is leading to significant expansion of front-end networks to support the broader buildout of AI infrastructure. We estimate that more than half of the growth in Front-end Data Center Switch sales over the next few years will be driven by AI-related opportunities. These deployments represent net-new expansion opportunities for both established vendors and new market entrants.

"As AI infrastructure shifts from large-scale training to inference and agentic workflows, there is an increasing demand for general-purpose infrastructure, and expanded front-end network requirements," said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "The traditional assumption of a 10-to-1 ratio of XPU to CPU no longer applies across all deployments, with some environments moving closer to a 1-to-1 ratio. CPUs are becoming increasingly important for workloads orchestration and data movement. Additionally, networking for KV caching storage rack is also needed for inferencing applications," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the Data Center Switch—Front-end Networks 5-Year July 2026 Forecast Report:

AI-related front-end network build-outs will spearhead 800 Gbps and 1.6 Tbps adoption in front-end networks.

Accton, Arista, Celestica, Cisco, HPE/Juniper, H3C, Huawei, NVIDIA and others—emerge as the primary beneficiaries of this growth.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Data Center Switch – Front-End Networks 5-Year Forecast Report provides historical data and forecasts covering manufacturer revenue, port shipments, average selling prices, and software revenue. Detailed tables analyze form factors, customer segments, regions, SerDes evolution, chip units, high-speed attach rates, and AI versus non-AI switch ports. Forecasts cover cloud, telecom, and enterprise customers, with port speeds from 1 Gbps to ≥1.6 Tbps. To purchase this report, contact [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group