Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components Market to Surpass $1.8 Trillion over Next Five Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

AI Infrastructure Spending Expands Across Accelerators, Memory, Storage, CPUs, and NICs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the worldwide Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components market is poised for substantial growth, reaching $1.8 trillion by 2030. This forecast has been revised significantly since the January 2026 report, reflecting higher projections for data center capex and power capacity additions.

"AI will remain the primary driver of data center infrastructure spending, with accelerators accounting for the largest share of the component market," said Baron Fung, Vice President of Research at Dell'Oro Group. "Memory, storage, CPUs, and NICs will innovate and scale alongside accelerators, while supply constraints are expected to sustain elevated pricing for memory and storage. At the same time, inference, storage, and agentic AI are expected to increase demand for general-purpose servers, supporting growth across the broader component categories. Significant development is also underway to improve accelerator performance per watt and reduce cost per token by scaling architectures from the package through the rack level. Heterogeneous computing targeted at various workload domains could further improve efficiency at the data center scale," according to Fung.

Additional highlights from the Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components 5-Year July 2026 Forecast Report:

Server and storage components are projected to consume more than 200 GW of power over the next five years, requiring data center power and supporting infrastructure to expand alongside component demand.

Component prices, particularly for memory and storage, are expected to moderate over the forecast period, helping support more sustainable long-term market growth.

AI accelerators, CPUs, and NICs will increasingly shift toward custom silicon as hyperscalers seek greater efficiency and lower costs.

NIC growth will accelerate as front-end demand increases from general-purpose servers supporting inference, agentic AI, and storage, while scale-out AI networking drives stronger back-end demand.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components 5-Year Forecast Report provides a complete, in-depth analysis of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue and unit shipments for technologies such as Accelerators, CPUs, Memory, Network Interface Cards (NICs), and Storage Drives such as HDDs and SSDs. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group