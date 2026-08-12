Agentic AI Foundation Welcomes 57 New Members, Gaining Major Financial Services Players and APAC Leaders

Alibaba, Visa, and Wells Fargo join as Gold Members as demand for open agentic AI infrastructure accelerates globally

Summary

The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) grows to 247 member organizations with the addition of 57 new members over the past three months across Gold, Silver and Associate tiers.

New members include leading financial institutions, enterprise software companies, research organizations, and APAC technology leaders, reflecting rising global demand for open agentic AI standards.

Momentum builds across the Asia-Pacific region with MCP Dev Summit Seoul followed by AGNTCon + MCPCon Japan and China this September, bringing organizations together to advance interoperable, open source agentic AI infrastructure.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCP Dev Summit Seoul — The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), the neutral home where the open standard agentic AI stack is being built, today announced 57 new member organizations over the past quarter. The influx - comprising 3 Gold, 33 Silver, and 21 Associate Members - brings total foundation membership to 247 organizations worldwide.

The AAIF's recently released Agentic AI Momentum Report, which tracks 116 open source projects across five layers of the agentic AI stack, shows that open source agentic AI has evolved into a mature, densely connected ecosystem. Continuous participation from new members – including financial institutions, enterprise platforms, and international leaders – reinforces the demand for robust, secure, and interoperable agentic AI infrastructure as organizations standardize how agents interact, especially across compliance-critical domains like payments, banking, and supply chain management.

"Top financial institutions like Visa and Wells Fargo, alongside major APAC technology leaders like Alibaba, recognize that building agents at scale requires neutral infrastructure they can depend on," said Mazin Gilbert, Executive Director of the Agentic AI Foundation. "By bringing these organizations together under a neutral foundation and creating opportunities to collaborate at events like MCP Dev Summit Seoul, we're helping build the open standards that will enable the Internet of Agents."

At MCP Dev Summit Seoul, the AAIF is highlighting rapid developer and enterprise momentum across the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to new Gold Member Alibaba, participation from prominent regional leaders including NHN KCP, Coocon, Galaxia Moneytree, and South Korea's Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), reinforces APAC's influential role in advancing open, interoperable standards for agentic AI.

New Gold Members

The following organizations have recently joined the AAIF as Gold Members:

Alibaba Group is a global technology pioneer fueling AI innovation at scale. Through Alibaba Cloud and its advanced AI research, the company delivers industry-leading infrastructure, open-source models, and enterprise services to empower developers and businesses worldwide. Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Its mission is to connect the world through an innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Wells Fargo & Company: is a leading financial services company with approximately $2.3 trillion in assets. The company provides a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

New Silver Members include Action State Group, AgentCat, Asana, AuthPlane, Boomi, Bread Financial, Buoyant, Causely, CData Software, Coder, Coocon, Datavant, FusionAuth, Galaxia Moneytree, Gierd, Guild.ai, iTmethods, MathWorks, NHN KCP, NexaScience, OPAQUE Systems, Postman, Pulumi, Sapiom, SerpApi, Silver Lake, Speakeasy, Tigera, Traefik Labs, warblecloud, WebPros International GmbH, Xerg, and Zafin Labs Americas.

New Associate Members include Astron SkillHub, Cable Television Laboratories, Center for Democracy & Technology, Commerce Operations Foundation, Concordia University, Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, Georgia Tech Applied Research Corporation, Lancaster University, L'Autre Intelligence & Nous, MR Kloud Foundation, Queen Arwa University, Sage Bionetworks, Soundboard, Stanford University, Technology For Development Nepal, THE GEOSTRATA, The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), The Mifos Initiative, The VettID Project, and UnGovr.

By joining the AAIF, new members gain access to a global ecosystem where they can directly shape emerging standards, collaborate on open source innovation, and help meet growing demand for interoperable, standardized agentic infrastructure. For information on becoming a member, visit our website.

New and existing AAIF members will gather in Seoul at MCP Dev Summit from August 13-14. View the agenda and register to attend here.

Supporting Quotes

"In the AI era, open collaboration is essential to ensure that the benefits of advanced AI are affordable and accessible to everyone. Alibaba is proud to join AAIF to help build a more equitable AI ecosystem. We are committed to contributing our expertise in large-scale AI systems, open-source models, and cloud computing to make powerful AI capabilities available to developers and enterprises of all sizes, across all regions."

– Zeming Wu, Group Chief Technology Officer, Alibaba Group

"Building a foundation of trust, interoperability, and collaboration is essential to the continued growth of agentic commerce," said Rubail Birwadker, SVP & Global Head of Growth Products & Partnerships at Visa. "As AI agents play a bigger role in commerce, the industry needs to create infrastructure that makes these experiences scalable. Visa is proud to join the Agentic AI Foundation and help build a trusted, open ecosystem for agentic commerce."

– Rubail Birwadker, Global Head of Growth, Visa

"Wells Fargo is pleased to join the Agentic AI Foundation and collaborate with industry leaders to advance the responsible development of agentic AI. We believe open collaboration and interoperability are essential to unlocking the technology's potential while maintaining strong governance, transparency, and accountability. As agentic AI evolves, we look forward to sharing our experience, contributing to industry standards, and helping shape practical approaches that drive innovation while supporting trust and responsible adoption."

– Chintan Mehta, CIO and Head of Digital Technology & Innovation, Wells Fargo

About the Agentic AI Foundation

The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) is the neutral home where the open standard agentic AI stack is being built. With founding projects including MCP, goose, AGENTS.md, and agentgateway, AAIF governs the core standards and protocols that enable agents to operate interoperably across platforms. Through transparent governance and broad industry participation, AAIF is driving adoption and ensuring agentic AI infrastructure evolves openly, predictably, and at production scale. For more information, please visit aaif.io.

Media Contact

Sarah Zonouzi

Agentic AI Foundation PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Agentic AI Foundation