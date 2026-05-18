Agentic AI Foundation Adds 43 New Members as Enterprise and Government Adoption of Open Agent Standards Accelerates

Financial services, infrastructure, security, and public sector organizations join AAIF's growing

community to help shape the standards behind production-grade agentic AI

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit North America – The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), the neutral home where the open standard agentic AI stack is being built, today announced the addition of 4 new Gold Members, 27 new Silver Members, and 12 new Associate Members in the past quarter, bringing total membership to 180 organizations.

The new members bring a breadth of technical expertise that spans the full stack of modern AI infrastructure – from application delivery and payment processing to cybersecurity, robotics, and cloud native development. Representing financial services, government, academia, and enterprise technology, these organizations reflect the increasingly intersectional nature of agentic AI adoption and strengthen the Foundation's ability to develop standards that are grounded in real-world operational demands across diverse industries.

"The conversation around agentic AI has fundamentally shifted," said Mazin Gilbert, Executive Director of the Agentic AI Foundation. "No matter the industry, organizations building production systems are choosing to invest in open standards because they understand that fragmented, proprietary approaches don't scale. Across the board, there's a clear consensus – the future of agentic AI depends on open, interoperable protocols that everyone can build on and trust."

By joining the AAIF, new members gain access to a global ecosystem where they can directly shape emerging standards, collaborate on open source innovation, and help meet growing demand for interoperable, standardized agentic infrastructure.

New Gold Members

The following organizations have recently joined the AAIF as Gold Members:

F5 helps organizations deliver and secure AI powered applications at scale. Through advanced traffic management, intelligent routing, and real time security, F5 enables customers to optimize AI inference performance, control costs, and protect model interactions across distributed environments, from enterprise deployments to large scale AI infrastructure and sovereign AI initiatives. GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) is the world's largest domain name registrar helping millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping customers get their idea online in minutes. Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size – from new startups to public companies – use its software to accept payments and manage their businesses online. Stripe has dual headquarters in San Francisco and Dublin, as well as offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, and other locations around the world. TRON is a world leading decentralized blockchain, and among the largest networks for sending and transacting in stablecoins , with over 381 million users, 13.9 billion total transactions and counting, $26T+ cumulative transfer volume, and one of the largest supplies of USDT (at over $89 billion) as of May 2026.

New Silver Members include Alice, Agen.co by Frontegg, Arkhai, Atlassian, Autonomous Security, Avaya, Concord, Contoro Robotics, Danal, Eigen Labs, Elgin White (soon to be acquired by Alpha FMC), Fastly, Lablup, Manufact, MintMCP, MOXFIVE, Natoma, NEXUS, Render, Savoir-faire Linux, Semiotic AI, Solvd, Stacklet, Teradata, Tigris Data, TrueFoundry and VeriSign.

New Associate Members include Consumer Reports, Drexel University, NCUK, NSW Government, National Sun Yat-sen University, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Rust Foundation, Sandia National Laboratories, San Jose State University, The Pennsylvania State University, University of Washington, and the U.S. Army.

Supporting Quotes

"AI is quickly moving from experimentation to production, where performance, cost, security, and governance become critical. F5 is joining the Agentic AI Foundation because we believe open standards will be essential to how agentic AI systems are delivered, scaled, and trusted. As organizations build more distributed AI environments, efficient inference, intelligent routing, and secure model interactions will become foundational to production AI. We're excited to collaborate with the AAIF community to help advance open, interoperable approaches that support the next generation of AI applications."

– John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer, F5

"AI agents are participating on the open web alongside people and bots. For this to scale securely, agents must be discoverable via a verifiable identity tied to a real organization. That's a problem solved decades ago for human interaction with websites. GoDaddy joined the Agentic AI Foundation to help extend those open standards to the agent ecosystem."

– Jared Sine, Chief Strategy and Legal Officer, GoDaddy

"Joining AAIF reflects TRON's commitment to advancing open standards that enable autonomous systems to operate globally. The future of agentic AI will depend on interoperable infrastructure that allows autonomous agents to coordinate, exchange value, and interact with digital financial systems at scale. With the AAIF, TRON looks forward to building and supporting frameworks that connect AI with decentralized financial infrastructure and enable continuous machine-driven economic activity powered by blockchain."

– Justin Sun, Founder, TRON

About the Agentic AI Foundation

The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) is the neutral home where the open standard agentic AI stack is being built. With founding projects including MCP, goose, and AGENTS.md, AAIF governs the core standards and protocols that enable agents to operate interoperably across platforms. Through transparent governance and broad industry participation, AAIF is driving adoption and ensuring agentic AI infrastructure evolves openly, predictably, and at production scale. For more information, please visit aaif.io.

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SOURCE Agentic AI Foundation