Agentic AI Market worth $205.88 billion by 2033 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agentic AI market is estimated at USD 19.33 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 205.88 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 40.2% during the forecast period.

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Agentic AI Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023–2033

2023–2033 2025 Market Size: USD 11.56 billion

USD 11.56 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 19.33 billion

USD 19.33 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 205.88 billion

USD 205.88 billion CAGR (2026–2033): 40.2%

Agentic AI Market Trends & Insights:

Growth is being supported by the transition from conversational assistants and copilots toward AI systems that can reason, plan, use tools, maintain context, coordinate with other agents, and execute multi-step workflows across enterprise applications.

By offering, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 71.9% in 2026.

The single-agent systems segment is poised to dominate the system architecture segment in 2026.

By application, the customer service & support segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 23.1% in 2026.

Asia Pacific is poised to register the highest growth rate of 42.9% during the forecast period.

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Growth is being driven by enterprises moving beyond conversational assistants and copilots toward AI agents capable of planning tasks, maintaining context, invoking tools, accessing enterprise systems, and executing multi-step workflows with defined levels of autonomy. Adoption is expanding across customer service, IT operations, finance, sales, software engineering, knowledge management, research, and other process-intensive functions where organizations can link agent deployment to measurable productivity gains, faster cycle times, improved service responsiveness, and reduced manual effort. Advances in orchestration, persistent memory, enterprise connectivity, model reasoning, evaluation, observability, identity, and runtime governance are improving the reliability of production deployments. The growing availability of prebuilt functional agents and integrated enterprise platforms is also reducing implementation complexity and enabling organizations to scale agentic AI from isolated pilots toward broader workflow transformation.

Single-agent systems to lead the market in 2026 as enterprises prioritize controlled and measurable automation

Single-agent systems are expected to account for the largest share of the Agentic AI Market by system architecture in 2026. Most enterprises are beginning with bounded workflows where objectives, data sources, permissions, business rules, and escalation paths can be clearly defined. This makes single-agent architectures easier to deploy, monitor, test, and govern compared to more complex multi-agent environments. Customer support, employee assistance, IT service management, financial operations, sales support, research, and document-intensive workflows are particularly suited to this architecture because a single specialized agent can often complete a defined task while interacting with multiple tools and enterprise systems. Single-agent deployment also gives organizations a clearer path to measure task completion, response accuracy, exception rates, human intervention, and operating costs. Multi-agent systems are expected to gain importance as enterprises automate cross-functional processes requiring specialized agents to collaborate, but broader adoption will depend on improvements in orchestration, interoperability, shared context, identity management, and runtime governance.

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IT & ITeS to emerge as the fastest-growing end user as agentic workflows expand across technology operations

IT & ITeS is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment during 2026–2033, supported by rapid adoption across software engineering, application modernization, testing, debugging, incident management, service desks, DevOps, infrastructure operations, and enterprise technology support. These workflows are highly digital and supported by repositories, APIs, telemetry, development environments, and automation platforms, allowing agents to progress relatively quickly from assistance toward autonomous execution. AI agents can increasingly investigate incidents, generate and test code, recommend or execute remediation actions, coordinate development activities, and support application lifecycle management. Growth is also being supported by the rising use of multi-agent systems for complex engineering workflows, where specialized agents can divide tasks, collaborate, validate outputs, and escalate exceptions. Vendors serving this segment will need to combine reasoning with secure system access, observability, approval controls, repository and CI/CD integration, and reliable exception handling. As enterprises seek to improve developer productivity, reduce resolution times, automate repetitive support activities, and modernize legacy technology estates, IT & ITeS is positioned to remain one of the strongest commercial growth avenues for agentic AI during the forecast period.

North America will maintain its leadership in 2026 through deep enterprise adoption and vendor concentration

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Agentic AI Market in 2026, driven primarily by the US. The region has a dense concentration of hyperscalers, foundation-model developers, enterprise software companies, automation providers, developer platforms, system integrators, and agent-native startups. This creates a broad commercial ecosystem spanning models, infrastructure, orchestration, enterprise applications, governance, security, and managed services. North American enterprises also operate large installed bases of cloud, CRM, ITSM, productivity, developer, and data platforms, providing ready environments for integrating agents into existing workflows. Adoption is increasingly shifting toward production deployments in customer service, software development, IT operations, sales, professional services, and financial workflows. Strong enterprise technology budgets, access to AI talent, private investment, and continued expansion of domestic compute and data-center infrastructure further support adoption. As the market matures, however, buyers are expected to focus increasingly on execution reliability, governance, operating economics, interoperability, and demonstrable ROI, favoring providers that can support governed agent deployment at enterprise scale.

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Top Companies in Agentic AI Market:

The Top Companies in Agentic AI Market are Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US), ServiceNow (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), UiPath (US), and OpenAI (US). These vendors approach the market from different competitive positions. Hyperscalers are building agent development, model access, orchestration, runtime, and infrastructure environments; enterprise software companies are embedding agents directly into CRM, ERP, ITSM, productivity, and business workflows; while automation vendors are combining AI reasoning with deterministic workflow execution. Competition is increasingly extending beyond model capability toward enterprise connectors, agent governance, identity, observability, interoperability, industry specialization, and ecosystem breadth. The market also contains a rapidly expanding group of specialized startups and SMEs focused on development frameworks, orchestration, prebuilt functional and industry agents, agent security, evaluation, memory, and connectivity.

Agentic AI Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The Agentic AI Market is seeing sharp funding activity as investors move capital toward platforms and applications that can show commercial traction and repeatable workflow outcomes. Funding to AI-agent startups nearly tripled in 2024, and agent markets were identified as a leading area for deal and M&A activity in 2025. Momentum continued into 2026: Sierra raised USD 950 million in May, Decagon raised USD 250 million in January, and Harvey raised USD 200 million in March. These rounds indicate that investor interest is moving beyond experimentation toward scaled agent platforms and specialized applications.

Revenue Shift Context

The market is also shifting revenue from copilots, conversational AI, conventional workflow automation, and standalone model usage toward integrated agent platforms, orchestration and runtime systems, agentic process automation, prebuilt applications, and governance tools. The global Agentic AI Market is projected to rise from USD 19.33 billion in 2026 to USD 205.88 billion by 2033, a CAGR of 40.2%. Software accounts for 71.9% of the market in 2026, reflecting the growing value of reusable platforms that connect agents with enterprise data, tools, workflows, and control layers.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions are increasingly being used to add specialized agent capabilities, enterprise search, workflow execution, and application expertise to broader AI platforms. Salesforce's proposed USD 3.6 billion acquisition of Fin and ServiceNow's USD 2.85 billion acquisition of Moveworks are among the clearest examples. Cognition's acquisition of Windsurf also shows consolidation in agentic software engineering, where buyers are combining autonomous agents with developer environments and enterprise distribution.

AGENTIC AI MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025–JUNE 2025

Month &

Year Deal Type

Company 1

Company 2

Description

June 2026 Proposed

Acquisition Salesforce

(US) Fin (US) Salesforce signed a definitive agreement to acquire

Fin for approximately USD 3.6 billion, adding a

scaled customer-agent platform to Agentforce and

strengthening autonomous customer-service

execution across channels. December

2025 Acquisition ServiceNow

(US) Moveworks

(US) ServiceNow completed its USD 2.85 billion

acquisition of Moveworks, combining agentic AI and

workflow automation with enterprise search, an AI

assistant, and a reasoning engine for employee

workflows. July 2025 Acquisition Cognition AI

(US) Windsurf

(US) Cognition signed a definitive agreement to acquire

Windsurf, combining the Devin autonomous

software-engineering agent with an agentic IDE,

enterprise customer base, and scaled go-to-market

capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players is 30.12%, indicating a competitive market where leadership is visible but no single vendor has dominant control. The top 10 key players, contributing 47.16% of the total market share, are Microsoft, AWS, Google, Salesforce, ServiceNow, IBM, Palantir Technologies, OpenAI, Oracle, and Accenture. The mix of hyperscalers and enterprise software companies alongside model providers, workflow specialists, and services firms reflects the multiple routes through which agentic AI is being commercialized. With more than half of market revenue distributed across other vendors, the landscape remains open to specialist growth and further consolidation as larger platforms acquire differentiated agent, orchestration, governance, and application capabilities.

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