Agentio Helps Graza Scale Creator Media Across YouTube and Meta

New case study shows how Graza scaled Creator advertising on a lean team, delivering 2x expected views and reducing effective CPM by approximately 50%

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentio, the buying platform for Creator media, today released a new case study showcasing how Graza, the olive oil company, scaled its Creator advertising program using Agentio across YouTube and Meta while operating without a dedicated influencer manager. Thanks to Agentio, Graza streamlined the process of sourcing, contracting, booking, and managing Creators, while using performance data to expand into new untapped categories and reinvest in the partnerships that worked.

Graza has relied on Creators since its launch, using trusted voices to help consumers understand the taste, quality, and versatility of its products. But as the company expanded into new products and retail channels, the manual process of sourcing, briefing, negotiating, and managing a large number of Creator partnerships became difficult to sustain. The challenge was finding a way to scale their Creator advertising budget without adding the time and resources traditionally required to manage a much larger Creator program.

Agentio replaced those tedious and time-consuming workflows with a single platform providing AI-powered Creator-Brand matching, direct booking, standardized and transparent pricing, automatic campaign execution, and Creator-level performance tracking across YouTube and Meta. Graza can now move from brief to launch in a matter of days, identify promising Creator categories using data-backed recommendations, and rebook proven YouTube Creators for Meta Partnership Ads in a single click.

"Graza partners with so many Creators every single month. Before Agentio, that could take us weeks, probably months, to get them fully engaged from start to finish. Now it's a couple of days and a couple of clicks," said Linnea Schuessler, Senior Creative Strategist at Graza.

Thanks to Agentio, Graza:

Delivered 33+ million views through Creator integrations, 2x expected delivery.

Achieved an 87% view-through rate.

Reduced effective CPM by 50% compared to contracted CPM as YouTube videos continued accruing views.

Reached a 36% Creator renewal rate, with more than one-third of partnerships proving valuable enough to run again.

Graza holds Creator media to the same measurement standards as its other paid channels, looking at incrementality and the broader impact of upper-funnel spend rather than relying solely on click-based attribution. That is particularly important as Graza has expanded in retail. A consumer might discover the Brand through a Creator on YouTube and later purchase a bottle in a grocery store: a conversion that last-click measurement would miss. By measuring incrementality, Graza can better understand how upper-funnel investments, including its work through Agentio, contribute to sales both online and on shelf.

Agentio's data also helped Graza expand beyond the home chef Creators it had traditionally worked with. The platform identified van life Creators as a potential fit, a category Graza was unlikely to test on instinct alone. The resulting videos became some of the Brand's best-performing content and turned van life into an evergreen part of its Creator strategy across channels.

"Graza demonstrates what becomes possible when a Creator-led Brand can operate Creator media with the same speed, intelligence, and accountability as any other paid channel," said Arthur Leopold, co-founder and CEO of Agentio. "By removing the manual work and helping teams identify which Creators and audiences are most likely to perform, Agentio allows lean teams to scale programs that continue creating value long after a campaign launches."

You can find more on Graza's results and the strategy behind its Creator media program with Agentio by reading the full case study here.

About Agentio

Agentio is the buying platform for Creator media. Brands set the strategy and standards; AI agents execute the full partnership—matching, contracting, payments, and measurement—across a closed, authenticated network of premium Creators on YouTube, Meta, and beyond. Until Agentio, Creator content captured 50% of attention but 2% of ad spend because every deal was manual. Now Creator media is a core part of the media plan, bought, measured, and scaled like any paid channel. Customers include Brands such as Uber, Chime, Vuori, Quince, OLIPOP, and more. Backed by Benchmark and Forerunner. For more information, visit www.agentio.com.

SOURCE Agentio