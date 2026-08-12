New Report by Agentio Reveals How Brands Can Build an Infinite Creative Engine with Creator-Led Advertising

Analysis of $130 million in ad spend across 65,000 Meta Partnership Ads uncovers lessons for how brands can build a creative system that beats fatigue and never runs out of winning ads.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentio, the AI-native platform for Creator-led advertising, today released Unlocking an Infinite Creative Engine, a new research report analyzing $130 million in ad spend across 65,000 Meta Partnership Ads. The report explores one of the biggest challenges facing Creator-led advertising: how brands can consistently generate winning creative and know when winning ads fatigue and should be replaced. Rather than chasing one-off viral campaigns, the findings argue that the highest-performing brands build repeatable systems for testing, replacing, and extending the life of Creator advertising.

Drawing on performance data across 137 brands, key takeaways from the report include:

Drop traditional licensed UGC and run Meta Partnership Ads. Meta Partnership Ads deliver 19% higher CTR, 10% higher conversion rates, and 5% lower CPA than identical creative run from a brand account. This is because Meta optimizes Partnership Ads using two datasets at once: the Creator's follower graph and engagement history, plus the brand's pixel.

Meta Partnership Ads deliver 19% higher CTR, 10% higher conversion rates, and 5% lower CPA than identical creative run from a brand account. This is because Meta optimizes Partnership Ads using two datasets at once: the Creator's follower graph and engagement history, plus the brand's pixel. Fund every creative test to $1,000 in a clean ad set before making a decision. Marketers often kill promising ads too early. Below $100 in spend, 45% of eventual winners still looked like losers. That falls to 26% by the time an ad reaches approximately $1,000 in spend. The report recommends launching test ads into clean ad sets with no incumbent ads and allowing approximately $1,000 in spend before making keep-or-kill decisions.

Marketers often kill promising ads too early. Below $100 in spend, 45% of eventual winners still looked like losers. That falls to 26% by the time an ad reaches approximately $1,000 in spend. The report recommends launching test ads into clean ad sets with no incumbent ads and allowing approximately $1,000 in spend before making keep-or-kill decisions. Build a monthly testing engine. Winning Creator ads fatigue after an average of 36 days, with CPA increasing 1.8x beyond that point. Maintaining 10 winning ads requires testing roughly 40 new Creator ads each month.

Winning Creator ads fatigue after an average of 36 days, with CPA increasing 1.8x beyond that point. Maintaining 10 winning ads requires testing roughly 40 new Creator ads each month. Redeploy proven creative to YouTube Shorts instead of retiring it. 34% of U.S. YouTube Shorts users aren't active on TikTok or Instagram Reels. Moving fatigued Meta Partnership Ads to YouTube Shorts extends their lifespan by reaching new audiences with CPMs 30% lower than comparable Meta Partnership Ads.

"The biggest misconception in Creator advertising is that success comes from finding one winning ad," said Arthur Leopold, co-founder and CEO of Agentio. "The reality is that every winning ad has a shelf life. The brands that consistently outperform are continuously testing new creative, replacing winners before performance declines, and extending the life of creative they've already paid to produce. That's what an infinite creative engine looks like."

The report argues that Creator advertising should be managed more like portfolio management than campaign management. Rather than searching for a handful of evergreen ads, marketers should expect creative to expire, continuously test replacements, and redeploy proven assets across platforms.

The report builds on Agentio's growing body of research into Creator advertising, following its YouTube Creator Marketing Playbook and Creator Advertising Measurement Guide. Together, the reports advance the company's thesis that Creator advertising should be managed as a scalable performance channel.

Unlocking an Infinite Creative Engine is available now. Brands can access the full report here.

About Agentio

Agentio is the AI-native platform for Creator-led advertising. Its AI infrastructure automates campaigns end-to-end, enabling advertisers to scale Creator programs across Meta, YouTube, and beyond while connecting Creators with the world's top Brands. For more information, visit www.agentio.com.

SOURCE Agentio